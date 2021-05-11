NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
No early super release for DV survivors
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:40PM

Among several other initiatives aimed at boosting women's economic security, the government has confirmed it will not proceed with plans to extend the early release of superannuation to family and domestic violence survivors.

Scrapping the plan will decrease receipts by $110 million over the forward estimates period and payments by $27 million over the forward estimates period, as ATO funding is no longer required.

Overall, it's expected to cost the government about $83 million.

When proposed, the measure copped criticism from various stakeholders, arguing that those who have experienced domestic violence shouldn't be forced to erode their retirement savings to re-establish themselves.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"The government is committed to removing barriers to women leaving family and domestic violence situations, including helping women set themselves up after leaving a violent relationship," the Women's Budget Statement read.

Among other things, the government will provide $164.8 million over three years in financial assistance and support to affected women. This will include a two-year trial of a program that will run through to 30 June 2023 providing women with up to $5000, including $1500 in cash and the remainder in goods.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

It's just one of many measures announced in support of women this year, with the government also investing $10.7 million over two years to provide lawyers for women and streamline the distribution of property of less than $500,000 between parties following a relationship breakdown.

"After separation or divorce, women experience far more significant drops in household income than men... It is a time-consuming process and for many women it is too costly and is resolved too late to support them when they need it most," the statement said.

"The proposal will help women achieve financial security and control, recover financially from separation, and move on with their lives."

As previously reported, the government will also establish the Family Home Guarantee which will make available 10,000 government guarantees over four years to eligible single parents with dependants. The initiative will enable them to buy a home with a deposit of as little as 2%.

It's estimated around 125,000 single parents with dependants will be eligible for the scheme - 84% of which are female.

Read more: Women in Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
A man is not a plan: Rice Warner
NGS Super sets up impact committee
Women overlooked by retirement income review
Super body opposes member interests bill
Macquarie chief executive on striking a balance
Super rules must support women: AIST
Women in Super ramps up "Make Super Fair" campaign
Super protection policy needs improvement
"Enough is enough": Women in Super launch national campaign
AustralianSuper manager awarded FINSIA scholarship
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.