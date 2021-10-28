Newcastle advice firm joins Count Financial

A Newcastle-based financial advice firm is the latest to join the Count Financial network.

Serendipity Wealth Advisors launched in February 2021 by directors Christine Lusher and Norma Samson.

The duo worked together early in their careers. Lusher previously worked at Lusher Financial Services, BT Funds Management and the ATO.

Samson on the other hand worked at Baharian Wealth Management, Westpac and Aon Hewitt.

"At one point, we considered the self-licensing option but with the complexity of a constantly changing compliance landscape, we knew partnering with a reputable firm whose primary focus is to provide a licensee service, was the right decision for our clients," Lusher said.

Samson said Count Financial was highly recommended among Serendipity's professional partners and after meeting Count's management team "were impressed with their transparency".

"They were very clear on the focus and direction of their business, the support they offer and enhancements they are working on. It didn't feel like a sales pitch, it was an open and honest conversation to assess whether our values aligned," she said.

Since the start of the year, 22 firms have joined Count Financial. It recently acquired a 49% shareholding in an accounting firm Southern Cross Business Holdings.

In June, it added Adelaide Private Wealth and DMCA Advisory to the fold.