New mining head at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has a new head of metals and mining for Australia and New Zealand.

Gavi Friedland steps into the role, an internal promotion from the firm's Melbourne office.

He has been with Goldman Sachs since 2009, when he joined its Johannesburg office in South Africa.

Friedland started as an investment banking analyst covering metals and mining and has consistently focussed on the sector for more than a decade.

"During his time in Australia, Gavi has helped lead numerous milestone transactions for our most important natural resources clients," Goldman Sachs said in a memo to staff.

"In his new role, Gavi will maintain his existing client responsibilities as well as take ownership for the strategic direction and future growth of our metals and mining franchise."

Peter Watson was previously head of Goldman Sachs' Perth office and head of metals and mining.

He will continue to head the Perth office for Goldman Sachs now that Friedland has taken on the metals and mining role.

"Peter will work closely with Gavi to continue to grow our metals and mining franchise and with Gavi's appointment, Peter will have greater scope to focus on strengthening our relationships with our largest and most important natural resources clients while also expanding our West Australian client base," Goldman Sachs said.