Executive Appointments

New leadership at Zurich Australia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 SEP 2021   12:47PM

Zurich Life & Investments has made three senior leadership appointments to its group insurance team.

Francis Burgess will join Zurich Life & Investments in the newly created role of head of pricing, group insurance.

He joins from TAL, where he was head of pricing and has also held a head of pricing position at Pacific Life Re.

Also recently joining Zurich are Jennifer Faglioni and John Mirotsos, who respectively have taken up the roles of head of product and head of partnerships. Financial Standard previously reported on Faglioni's appointment and Mirotsos has been promoted from his role as national sales manager for Group Insurance at Zurich.

Zurich said it is currently recruiting a head of member engagement and innovation for its group insurance business, which will further bolster the leadership team.

These three new roles report to Darren Wickham, head of group insurance.

"We are delighted to have the deep expertise and diverse capabilities of Jennifer, John and Francis coming together to reinforce our group insurance capabilities and in boost our partner and member service approach," Wickham said.

"Francis brings with him deep technical expertise and professional leadership. His appointment will help boost Zurich's actuarial strength, whilst delivering new insights and innovation to our partners. His skillset will be complemented ably by John's relationship experience and Jennifer's deep knowledge of member needs and future product imperatives."

