NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
New law backs choice of fund
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 AUG 2020   12:14PM

A new law is empowering employees to choose their own superannuation fund, lifting restrictions that forced some members into a super fund dictated by their employer.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Your Superannuation, Your Choice) Bill 2019 passed overnight to give about 800,000 employees the choice which superannuation fund their retirement savings should be invested.

New workers who were previously restricted to a super fund as a result of an enterprise agreement for example, now have the opportunity to choose their own superannuation fund.

An employee will be able to choose their own superannuation fund where they are employed under a workplace determination or enterprise agreement that is made on or after 1 July 2020, the explanatory memorandum reads.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

New employees must now be provided with a standard choice form; if they do not choose a fund then the default fund arrangements apply.

"An employer does not have to provide existing employees with a form unless requested once a new determination or agreement is made. Where there is no chosen fund for an existing employee, an employer that continues to make compulsory contributions for that employee with the same fund, in accordance with the previous determination or agreement, will comply with the choice of fund requirements," the memorandum said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The bill addresses the findings of the Financial System Inquiry and the Productivity Commission Inquiry into superannuation, which found that denying choice of fund can discourage member engagement and lead to paying higher fees.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy welcomed the new law.

"Improvements in the efficiency of contributions processing (through the adoption of SuperStream) have made the right to exercise choice of fund easier and individuals should have the right to exercise choice unless there are special factors, such as employer and member rights and obligations in regard to defined benefit funds," he said.

Read more: SuperannuationASFAMartin Fahy
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASFA sets out productivity plan
Pandemic heightened need for SG increase: ASFA
Aussies reevaluate retirement prospects
Superannuation critical to economic recovery
Super fund COVID-19 requirements to remain
SG does wonders for households: Research
Industry fund ups insurance premiums
ISA plays devil's advocate on SG
Industry fund drops Rio Tinto amid sacred site outcry
Super consolidation to slash 60% of funds
Editor's Choice
Equity Trustees rejigs two leadership roles
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
Harvey Kalman is moving into a new role at Equity Trustees after starting its corporate trustee services business over 20 years ago.
New law backs choice of fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
A new law is empowering employees to choose their own superannuation fund, lifting restrictions that forced some members into a super fund dictated by their employer.
Facebook, Google face crypto class action
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
Sydney-based law firm JPB Liberty has filed a class action against Facebook and Google for the losses suffered by Australian cryptocurrency providers after their bans on cryptocurrency advertising.
Raiz shuffles leadership team
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:02PM
Micro-investing app Raiz has announced in its FY20 results that it's reorganising the executive team to better manage the business as it expands globally.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0cy6CBi7