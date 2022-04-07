New head of markets, securities services at HSBC

HSBC has announced the appointment of two executives, a head of markets and securities services for Australia and New Zealand and a head of global banking for Australia.

Nick Wheeler has been promoted from within HSBC to head of markets and securities services, Australia and New Zealand.

He started in the role on April 1, having first joined HSBC in 2004. Wheeler has held several senior roles in markets and securities services, including head of institutional and wealth sales for ASEAN and co-head of ESG for Asia Pacific.

Anita O'Brien has been named head of global banking, Australia. She had been acting in the role on an interim basis since November last year.

O'Brien is also a promotion from within HSBC. She joined the bank in 2018 as head of the financial institutions group in Australia and New Zealand.

HSBC Australia chief executive Kaber Mclean congratulated both on their new positions within the business.

"We are excited to welcome Nick and Anita to the executive team," Mclean said.

"Both bring an impressive track record of building strong client relationships, delivering business growth and fostering talent, so will be instrumental in driving the continued growth of our Global Banking and Markets business in Australia."