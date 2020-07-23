New global funds added to HUB24, Netwealth

Neuberger Berman has had two of its global strategy funds added to both HUB24 and Netwealth platforms.

The Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Select Fund and Neuberger Berman Strategic Income Fund were launched in Australia 12 months ago, with the global manager looking to grow its footprint in the Australian intermediary market.

Neuberger Berman said the addition of its managed funds to the platforms reflects its ongoing commitment to further its offering and broaden Australian investors' access to global investment capabilities.

In addition to HUB24 and Netwealth, Neuberger Berman head of intermediary distribution at Matthew Thompson said it expects its funds to be added to other major investment platforms in the coming months.

"We've seen an increased interest in Neuberger Berman's funds as the Australian adviser community recognises our global reach, in-depth market capabilities and strong experience across multiple asset classes," Thompson said.

On the Strategic Income Fund, Thompson said it is suited investors seeking alternative income sources.

"Many investors looking for income have historically relied on term deposits or equity dividends. With cash rates at historic lows and equity dividends challenged, investors are seeking alternative sources of income, and a multi-fixed income solution fulfils this need," he said.

"With COVID-19 and ongoing trade tensions affecting global equities markets, there are companies in emerging markets now trading at attractive valuations, presenting opportunities as these economies gradually recover."

The Emerging Markets Equity Select Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in emerging market equities issued by companies that have sustainable cash flow growth and are trading at attractive valuations.

The Strategic Income Fund is a flexible, multi-sector, global fixed Income portfolio. The fund invests "opportunistically" in a wide range of fixed income assets, and is designed for investors seeking sustainable levels of income and global diversification.

As of 30 June 2020, Neuberger Berman manages US$357 billion in client assets.