New equities sales hires at Credit Suisse

BY STAFF WRITER  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   12:48PM

Credit Suisse has hired from Goldman Sachs to fill the role of director, equity sales.

Sandy Isherwood will be responsible for large cap domestic funds coverage, adding more than 15 years' experience in equities.

Joining at the same time is Sam Speer as vice president, head of small cap sales.

"We are very pleased to have outstanding talent join the Credit Suisse team, as we continue to partner and provide top tier solutions for clients in Australia and offshore," Credit Suisse head of equities, Australia Mark Davis said.

Credit Suisse also recently named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific in Min Huang.

She has acted in the role for the last seven months and also serves as head of asset management, China.

Read more: Credit SuisseGoldman SachsMark DavisSam SpeerSandy Isherwood
