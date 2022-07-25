New chief investment officer for BUSSQ

Peter Laity has been appointed as BUSSQ's new chief investment officer.

Laity, a veteran in the field, has previously served as head of equities at State Super and TCorp Investment Management, as well as head of investments at ESSSuper. More recently he held portfolio management roles at ANZ Wealth and IOOF, before becoming executive director of Clearway Capital Solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, BUSSQ's chief executive Damian Wills said he was pleased to welcome Laity to the executive team.

"Peter brings to BUSSQ a wealth of experience from previous chief investment officer roles and I look forward to working with him," Wills told Financial Standard.

Laity's appointment to BUSSQ follows the departure of Simon Mather earlier this year. Mather was chief investment officer and acting chief executive. He is now chief investment officer at multi-family office EWM Group.

His resignation followed a period of instability at the fund, including an overhaul of the BUSSQ board after directors failed to come to an agreement on merging with a larger fund.

After four years as the head of the BUSSQ board, Paula Masters stepped down as chair, replaced by fellow board member Christopher Taylor.

BUSSQ also welcomed its former chief executive back to the fold as a board director.

Linda Vickers, who retired as BUSSQ chief executive in 2020, joined the fund's board as a member representative.