Executive Appointments

New chief investment officer for BUSSQ

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 25 JUL 2022   12:40PM

Peter Laity has been appointed as BUSSQ's new chief investment officer.

Laity, a veteran in the field, has previously served as head of equities at State Super and TCorp Investment Management, as well as head of investments at ESSSuper. More recently he held portfolio management roles at ANZ Wealth and IOOF, before becoming executive director of Clearway Capital Solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, BUSSQ's chief executive Damian Wills said he was pleased to welcome Laity to the executive team.

"Peter brings to BUSSQ a wealth of experience from previous chief investment officer roles and I look forward to working with him," Wills told Financial Standard.

Laity's appointment to BUSSQ follows the departure of Simon Mather earlier this year. Mather was chief investment officer and acting chief executive. He is now chief investment officer at multi-family office EWM Group.

His resignation followed a period of instability at the fund, including an overhaul of the BUSSQ board after directors failed to come to an agreement on merging with a larger fund.

After four years as the head of the BUSSQ board, Paula Masters stepped down as chair, replaced by fellow board member Christopher Taylor.

BUSSQ also welcomed its former chief executive back to the fold as a board director.

Linda Vickers, who retired as BUSSQ chief executive in 2020, joined the fund's board as a member representative.

Aliro Group withdraws AOF bid

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
After initially bidding for the Australian Unity Office Fund in May and requesting two subsequent extensions to the exclusive due diligence period, Aliro Group will no longer provide a revised bid. It comes as independent valuations shave $37.25 million off the portfolio's value.

Future Fund appoints alternatives, credit heads

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:28PM
Future Fund has named Tammi Fisher as its head of alternatives and James Waldron as its head of credit.

Perpetual funds down amid market decline

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Perpetual has reported its total assets under management (AUM) have slumped 8% to $90.4 billion in the June quarter.

Mercer pumps $100m into Perennial Partners strategy

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
Mercer Investments handed a $100 million mandate to Perennial Partners, for investment in its Better Future Strategy.

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
