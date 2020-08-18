NEWS
New 'cash plus' style sovereign bond fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:37PM

Jamieson Coote Bonds has launched an absolute return fixed income fund aiming to deliver 2.5% above cash rate while investing only in sovereign debt.

The CC JCB Dynamic Alpha fund will hold high-grade sovereign bonds from G7 nations and Australia, with an average credit rating of AA+.

The 'cash plus' style fund is promising higher than cash returns with daily liquidity and low volatility, with co-portfolio manager Charlie Jamieson saying the strategy did not suffer in the March drawdowns faced by credit-heavy 'cash plus' funds.

The fund was incepted in December 2019 but is now starting to attract adviser money totaling $24 million currently.

It has returned 3.97% since then after fee. Three month returns at July end stood at 1.35%.

"The fund has no natural index (RBA plus 2.5%), in technical terms we've removed the beta allocation to make a more absolute return style, lower volatility offering with no credit [exposure]," Jamieson said.

"It is hedged back to AUD and we are very tight to hedge. [We are] not expecting to utilise the foreign exchange as a primary return driver because that would add volatility."

He said the government-backed instruments the fund invests in are highly liquid, and held up well in March and April's illiquidity.

"This is only sovereign debt, not using corporate credit instruments at all. It's low risk returns and low volatility returns. Cash has become so uninvestable as an asset class, it [the fund] should provide a defensive alternative to investors," he said.

JCB started in 2014 managing Australian government bond portfolios. It added global sovereign debt capability in 2017. It now has $4.4 billion in total assets under management and is distributed by Sydney multi-boutique Channel Capital.

The new fund is currently awaiting ratings but has been raising money via financial advisers with a past relationship with the boutique through its other strategies.

