Netwealth separates itself from First Guardian: 'A case of fraud'

Netwealth has continued to separate itself from the collapse of First Guardian, saying it was a "case of fraud".

In its September quarterly business update, Netwealth said it was working cooperatively with industry bodies and regulators in relation to members who invested in First Guardian via the Netwealth platform.

"Our position remains that the First Guardian matter is a case of fraud and that Netwealth has complied with all relevant legal obligations," it said.

"We acknowledge that ASIC's work is ongoing. Whilst it can take time for the relevant regulatory and legal processes to take their course, Netwealth's response will be guided by its values and its customers."

Netwealth added that it is exploring "all avenues available" to assist its members in recovering "some or all of their investments".

"We remain active in communicating updates to our advisers and members," it said.

In addition to commenting on First Guardian, Netwealth reported total funds under administration (FUA) as at 30 September 2025 of $120.8 billion - marking a 26.6% increase on the prior corresponding period.

Total FUA increased by $8 billion in the September quarter thanks to an increase in net flows of $4.1 billion and positive market movement of $3.9 billion.

Netwealth chief executive Matt Heine also commented on Netwealth's new individual Holder Identification Number (HIN) offering, which is expected to be rolled out in the coming quarters.

Heine said it will streamline processes for financial advisers and stockbrokers to report and execute trades for individual HIN-holding clients directly through the platform.

"We're excited to be adding individual HIN administration and reporting for our users, as part of our mission to continuously improve efficiencies, user experiences and customer options as we expand our platform to serve greater segments of the Australian wealth management industry including stockbrokers and high-net-worth firms," Heine said.