NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Natural disaster support training to launch
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   11:20AM

TAL is preparing to launch a new training course to educate financial advisers in how to support clients suffering as a result of natural disasters.

The life insurer will launch a new course through its Risk Academy training program to support clients experiencing trauma and grief as a result of a natural disaster, following a summer of extreme weather.

The life insurer will partner with peak post-traumatic mental health research, policy and training organisation Phoenix Australia to deliver the module. Phoenix head of policy and practice Nicole Sadler will lead the course alongside TAL head of mental health Glenn Baird.

Baird said the aftermath of a natural disaster was extremely difficult, underlining the important role to be played by advisers.

"Studies show that those impacted can experience adverse changes to their mental health due to the stresses brought about by the effects of natural disasters on their income, accommodation or personal relationships," Baird said.

"Financial advisers can play an important role in helping their impacted customers to deal with these challenges and TAL's Risk Academy course will cover the ways that advisers can support these recovery efforts."

The course will include a Q&A session between advisers and Sadler, a clinical psychologist from Phoenix Australia, and discussion of the different effects natural disasters can have on mental health as well as how to navigate difficult or upsetting conversations.

Sadler added Phoenix was delighted to work together with the life insurer to build the capability of advisers to deal with the impacts of natural disasters on their clients.

"By working together, we are positively contributing to the national recovery efforts and building resilience in our community," she said.

Read more: TALPhoenix AustraliaRisk AcademyGlenn BairdNicole Sadler
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Major life insurers continue to suffer
AMP adds competitors to platform
TAL loses group insurance mandate
Industry fund previews new insurance offering
Deloitte, TAL partner on AI
Life Company of the Year crowned
TAL shuffles leadership amid restructure
Industry fund hikes insurance premiums
Life insurance leaders fear for industry
Adviser of the Year named
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something koPtrJF8