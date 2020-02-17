Natural disaster support training to launch

TAL is preparing to launch a new training course to educate financial advisers in how to support clients suffering as a result of natural disasters.

The life insurer will launch a new course through its Risk Academy training program to support clients experiencing trauma and grief as a result of a natural disaster, following a summer of extreme weather.

The life insurer will partner with peak post-traumatic mental health research, policy and training organisation Phoenix Australia to deliver the module. Phoenix head of policy and practice Nicole Sadler will lead the course alongside TAL head of mental health Glenn Baird.

Baird said the aftermath of a natural disaster was extremely difficult, underlining the important role to be played by advisers.

"Studies show that those impacted can experience adverse changes to their mental health due to the stresses brought about by the effects of natural disasters on their income, accommodation or personal relationships," Baird said.

"Financial advisers can play an important role in helping their impacted customers to deal with these challenges and TAL's Risk Academy course will cover the ways that advisers can support these recovery efforts."

The course will include a Q&A session between advisers and Sadler, a clinical psychologist from Phoenix Australia, and discussion of the different effects natural disasters can have on mental health as well as how to navigate difficult or upsetting conversations.

Sadler added Phoenix was delighted to work together with the life insurer to build the capability of advisers to deal with the impacts of natural disasters on their clients.

"By working together, we are positively contributing to the national recovery efforts and building resilience in our community," she said.