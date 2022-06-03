Newspaper icon
Nader Naeimi promoted at GIC

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUN 2022   12:44PM

The well-known former AMP Capital executive has been made managing director at the Singapore sovereign wealth fund.

Nader Naeimi, who was at AMP Capital for more than 20 years, is now managing director, portfolio manager and head of multi-asset, global macro at the US$744 billion asset owner.

He joined GIC eleven months ago as a senior vice president and portfolio manager after taking three months of gardening leave following his departure from AMP Capital.

One of the reasons Naeimi joined was that the fund was launched to secure Singapore's financial future and management has the conviction to back that purpose.

"The culture feels authentic and real," he said.

"Secondly, GIC gives me the opportunity to stand for something. By that I mean I can stand by my investment principles and investment philosophy without being judged solely by short-term performance.

"Thirdly, it gave me the opportunity to collaborate with some of the greatest minds in investment and at the same time have access to vast resources available to GIC."

Naeimi argued that an extreme focus on short-term performance, constant peer comparisons and the like all lead to bad investment decisions.

"It's is so refreshing that I don't have to deal with this here at GIC. Critical thinking and foresight are well appreciated here," he said.

"There is a clear culture of meritocracy, trust, and respect in an inclusive environment that leverages diversity to invest well for Singapore."

Earlier in his career, Naemi worked at GIO Asset Management and Bankers Trust.

Read more: GICNader NaeimiBankers TrustGIO Asset Management
