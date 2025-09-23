Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Munro Partners adds institutional sales lead in Canada

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 SEP 2025   12:45PM

Munro Partners is expanding its offering to Canada's major institutions, hiring an institutional investments executive based in Toronto this month.

Brad Haughey has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president, institutional investments in Canada.

He brings more than 25 years' investment and distribution experience, specialising in global equities. Most recently, he was co-head of client relations at Black Creek Investment Management. There, he also previously served as director of global equities.

He's also held senior roles with Sprucegrove Investment Management and Greystone Managed Investments.

"I am excited to join Munro and help scale the reach of its world-class investment talent and thought leadership to a broader base of Canadian institutional investors," Haughey said.

"With a proven track record in managing global growth equities, my focus will be on strengthening partnerships with the institutional community and ensuring our investment ideas are delivered in a way that supports clients' long-term objectives."

Munro has operated in Canada since 2018, largely through a sub-advisory relationship with a Canadian asset manager.

Munro Partners chief executive and founding partners Ronald Calvert said the appointment marks an important step in expanding the fund manager's North American presence.

"Brad's extensive experience, deep knowledge of the Canadian institutional market, and strong track record working with clients covering global equities position him perfectly for this role," he said.

Meantime, Munro Partners head of institutional and strategic partnerships Akilan Karuna said this is a natural evolution for the group and comes in response to growing demand from Canada's institutional for global growth equities solutions.

"After nearly seven years in the Canadian market, this is the right time for Munro to broaden access for institutional investors and ensure more clients can benefit from our longstanding investment track record," Karuna said.

"As a highly aligned boutique investment manager, we are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of Canadian institutions, with Brad playing a pivotal role in deepening relationships across the institutional investor community."

Read more: Munro PartnersBrad HaugheyAkilan KarunaBlack Creek Investment ManagementGreystone Managed InvestmentsRonald CalvertSprucegrove Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GSFM, Munro branch out to New Zealand
Industry breaks records for assets, flows, and product launches
GSFM hires retail business head
Munro Partners launches new fund
Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer
Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managers
Equities challenged but opportunities are there
ETF industry loses $5bn
Munro launches new fund
Munro launches fund on ASX

Editor's Choice

Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Income Asset Management (IAM) employee has funnelled $1.5 million from the company using a bank account used by a "minority sub-custodian".

Munro Partners adds institutional sales lead in Canada

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Munro Partners is expanding its offering to Canada's major institutions, hiring an institutional investments executive based in Toronto this month.

La Trobe shuts online portal access

ELIZA BAVIN
La Trobe has shut access to its online portal to "comply" with ASIC's stop orders, however the regulator said the move was not necessary.

Vale Rupert Smoker

MATTHEW WAI
Evolution Trustees chief executive Rupert Smoker has passed away at the age of 47.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media