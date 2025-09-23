Munro Partners adds institutional sales lead in Canada

Munro Partners is expanding its offering to Canada's major institutions, hiring an institutional investments executive based in Toronto this month.

Brad Haughey has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president, institutional investments in Canada.

He brings more than 25 years' investment and distribution experience, specialising in global equities. Most recently, he was co-head of client relations at Black Creek Investment Management. There, he also previously served as director of global equities.

He's also held senior roles with Sprucegrove Investment Management and Greystone Managed Investments.

"I am excited to join Munro and help scale the reach of its world-class investment talent and thought leadership to a broader base of Canadian institutional investors," Haughey said.

"With a proven track record in managing global growth equities, my focus will be on strengthening partnerships with the institutional community and ensuring our investment ideas are delivered in a way that supports clients' long-term objectives."

Munro has operated in Canada since 2018, largely through a sub-advisory relationship with a Canadian asset manager.

Munro Partners chief executive and founding partners Ronald Calvert said the appointment marks an important step in expanding the fund manager's North American presence.

"Brad's extensive experience, deep knowledge of the Canadian institutional market, and strong track record working with clients covering global equities position him perfectly for this role," he said.

Meantime, Munro Partners head of institutional and strategic partnerships Akilan Karuna said this is a natural evolution for the group and comes in response to growing demand from Canada's institutional for global growth equities solutions.

"After nearly seven years in the Canadian market, this is the right time for Munro to broaden access for institutional investors and ensure more clients can benefit from our longstanding investment track record," Karuna said.

"As a highly aligned boutique investment manager, we are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of Canadian institutions, with Brad playing a pivotal role in deepening relationships across the institutional investor community."