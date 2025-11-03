Most influential advisers of 2025 revealed

The annual Financial Standard Power50 has been revealed.

Now in its 12th year, the FS Power50 celebrates financial advisers promoting the value of the financial advice and the profession while providing outstanding service to their clients and wider community.

Currently, there are 290 financial advisers in the FS Power50 alumni. This year there were a total of 20 changes from the previous list, including 10 new advisers named and another 10 rejoining.

The FS Power50 process opens with nominations from others within the financial services sector. Once this list is vetted to a group of 120, readers of the Financial Standard and FS Advice - the Australia Journal of Financial Planning engage in a voting phase which determines the final 50.

Financial Standard managing editor Jamie Williamson said: "This year's 50 consists of advisers who have brought their local advice community together and done their bit to grow it, promoting the value of financial advice across a variety of channels."

"The aim is to offer role models to those already in the industry and those looking to join it."

The Power50 continues to see a surge in nominations from the advice community, with over 11,000 votes coming in to help determine the Power50.

Of those listed in the 2025 FS Power50, Victorian financial advisers dominate at 32%, the largest quantity of any individual state.

Women occupy 44% of the list, which is an 8% increase since 2024 and the highest representation since the program's genesis.

Like 2024, there is a near equal split between the size of the companies represented in the Power50; 52% are from groups with 50 or more advisers, while 48% are from groups with less than 50.

Williamson said: "Being a list curated by votes from the advice community, this peer recognition fosters a culture of continuous improvement, professionalism, and accountability - all elements that are vital to overcoming the reputational challenges and other pressures being faced by the sector right now."

Click here to find out who made the 2025 Power50 list and to download the guide.