Morningstar creates new ESG role

Morningstar has announced the appointment of Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, effective immediately.

Morningstar said the newly created role reflects its continued investments in growing its ESG research, including its newly-completed acquisition of ESG research and ratings firm Sustainalytics.

Bioy, who most recently served as Morningstar's director, passive strategies and sustainability research, Europe, will be responsible for driving and promoting sustainable research across EMEA and APAC.

Morningstar said it has commenced the search to replace Bioy as head of the EMEA passive strategies team.

Jeffrey Ptak, head of manager research, said the appointment and creation of the new role fits into the company's strategy moving forward.

"Given Hortense's passion for ESG and our ambitions in this area, we felt now was a logical time to fully dedicate her to sustainability research," it said.

"We're excited about Hortense helping us to further advance our goal of imprinting 'investors first' values on sustainable investing through insightful analysis and thought leadership in her new role."

Based in London, Bioy will report to Ptak. She joined Morningstar in 2010 from Bloomberg, where she was a financial journalist.

She began her career as an M&A analyst at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

Bioy will be working closely with Jon Hale, director of sustainability research for the Americas, based in the United States, ensuring the sustainability team has global coverage.