Executive Appointments

MLC Life expands retail distribution leadership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 NOV 2021   12:37PM

Two senior appointments have been made to the life insurer's retail distribution team as part of its increased focus on supporting financial advisers.

MLC Life has appointed a head of retail distribution governance and key accounts as well as a senior manager of retail distribution strategy, enablement and capability.

Lee Cheesman has been appointed to the role of head of retail distribution governance and key accounts, having previously been senior manager, strategic growth within MLC's advice business.

Cheesman brings about 30 years' experience in financial services, having started out in the UK as a financial adviser. He first joined MLC in 1999, working in several senior advice roles over the years.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Meanwhile, taking on the role of senior manager of retail distribution strategy, enablement and capability is Justine Marquet.

Marquet is on secondment from her current role as MLC Life's head of product technical services and regulatory change.

Marquet has held several senior financial services roles, including having served as AMP Financial Advice's technical advice manager and Kaplan's head of professional development.

MLC Life's general manager of retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey said he is delighted that both Cheesman and Marquet have joined the team.

"They are highly qualified and experienced insurance industry professionals with a passion for improving our partnerships with advisers and licensees," he said.

"Their expertise will be important in supporting our strategic direction and to deliver on the promises we make to our customers and business partners."

The appointments follow the recent launch of MLC Life's new income protection offering, the Income Assure and Income Assure+ products.

VIEW COMMENTS

