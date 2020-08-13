NEWS
Family Office
Mixed results at Bjelke-Peterson estate sale
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   12:44PM

A Lloyds auction of the estate of controversial former Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Peterson produced mixed results.

One of the big ticket items was a piece of paraphernalia from 1969, when the astronauts who landed on the moon toured the world attending luncheons.

A luncheon schedule signed by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, John Gorton and other dignitaries sold for $39,000.

Bjelke-Peterson's personal desk sold for $3700, his briefcase for $3000 and his Stetson Swagger hat for $5000.

A 1982 Jaguar Saloon driven by Bjelke-Peterson attracted $14,500.

Cake tins belonging to Bjelke-Peterson's wife Florence Bjelke-Peterson were sold in a set of two for $410. A ceramic soup ladle soon also went for $224.

Days before the auction Lloyds Auctions received contact from the Australian government to state that items from the Bjelke-Petersen Auction could be Australian Protected Objects.

But, the auction went ahead anyway.

Lloyds Auctions chief operating officer Lee Hames commended the government's stance in protecting Queensland history.

"The items in this auction tell many important stories about Australia's history and in particularly Queensland's growth and how it came to be the state it is today, so we applaud the government for reaching out to protect its history," he said.

In a final clean-up of the estate over the weekend Bjelke-Peterson's Stetson was uncovered a long with a black leather Gucci bag and white gold pearl ear rings.

Bjelke-Peterson's government was controversial for a number of reasons. It famously supressed protests by declaring a state of emergency in 1971 in response to the suggestion of anti-apartheid protests when the South African rugby team was visiting Queensland.

There were widespread reports that under the Bjelke-Peterson government bribes were common between property developers vying for infrastructure projects and members of the government or public service.

It was also reported widely that he proposed HIV screening in Queensland Aboriginal communities and it was alleged in several newspapers that he told another MP he hoped HIV would wipe out these communities.

