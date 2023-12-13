Newspaper icon
Mild recession in 2024, higher interest rates: Vanguard

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:28PM

Vanguard predicts that developed countries will grapple with "mild recessions" in 2024 as they manage a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment.

The global fund manager warned in its A return to sound money report that interest rates will remain above the rate of inflation, severely affecting the ability of consumers and businesses to borrow.

While central banks feel more confident in achieving inflation targets, Vanguard anticipates rate cuts in the second half of 2024.

"However, Vanguard research offers evidence that the neutral interest rate - the rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary - has increased, driven primarily by demographics, productivity growth, and higher structural fiscal deficits," the report read.

"Policy rates are therefore likely to remain at heightened levels compared with periods following the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19 pandemic."

The fund manager maintains its position on sticking to a 60-40 portfolio, confident in the probability of it achieving a nominal return of 7%.

"This is due in part to higher interest rates spurring a substantial increase in bond return expectations. For equities, however, the higher-rate environment depresses asset price valuations across global markets while squeezing profit margins, as corporations find it more expensive to issue and refinance debt," Vanguard said.

In the next year, Vanguard projects global equities for developed markets can achieve between 7% and 9% based on 10-year annualised returns.

Global equities for emerging markets will be between 6.6% and 8.6%, while global bonds will potentially return 4.7% to 5.7%.

"Elevated interest rates will become the new norm for many economies globally," said Vanguard global chief economist and global head of investment strategy group Joe Davis.

"There is a powerful paradox to this new higher-rate world - while near-term financial market volatility is likely to remain elevated, long-term and well diversified investors stand to benefit from a return to positive real rates."

Read more: VanguardGlobal Financial CrisisJoe Davis
