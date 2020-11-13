Mike Baird to chair government fund

Former Premier of New South Wales and National Australia Bank chief customer officer Mike Baird had landed a new role as chair of the Australian Business Growth Fund.

The $540 million fund provides patient equity funding to growing small and medium sized businesses, ensuring they have the access to the capital they need to grow.

The Commonwealth Government is a shareholder in the fund, alongside ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank, the NAB, Westpac, HSBC and Macquarie.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the appointment after the inaugural chair of the fund, Will Hodgman, announced he would be stepping down.

Baird has been chief executive officer of HammondCare for six months, after leaving his role with NAB in May.

It is not yet clear whether he will step down from that role.

He was Premier of NSW from 2014 to 2017. Prior to entering politics, he was head of corporate and institutional banking at HSBC and global relationship manager at NAB.