NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Metrics hires three senior leads

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:30PM

Metrics Credit Partners made three senior appointments within its investments and corporate teams as it continues to grow and sharpen its focus on sustainability.

Joining in August, Luke Adams is the new group treasurer for finance and fund accounting.

Adams was previously deputy treasurer for Australia at GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned and run by chief executive Sanjeev Gupta and his family.

Alison Chan was appointed investment director of sustainable finance, responsible for developing sustainable finance strategies.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

She joined from National Australia Bank where she was director of sustainable finance. Prior to that she was a senior adviser to the Climate Bonds Initiative, based in London.

Lalit Barhate is the new director of internal audit and was previously the head of internal audit at Avant Mutual Group where he spent more than nine years.

The new hires are all based in Sydney. Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said all three bring extensive industry experience and position the firm well for continued growth.

"We are thrilled Alison has joined our team to help enhance and deliver our sustainability vision. Her experience working with infrastructure owners in Sydney and London with their transition to a low carbon economy will be key as we continue to evolve our approach to ESG integration," he said.

Altogether, seven new hires have recently joined the firm - four analysts and three associates to support the investment team across Australia and New Zealand - taking staff numbers to over 90.

Read more: Metrics Credit PartnersAlison ChanLuke AdamsAndrew LockhartGFG AllianceLalit BarhateSanjeev Gupta
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Metrics adds three investment directors
Investec fund in management buyout
MCP builds out team
Sydney boutique to buy a slice of Investec assets
Metrics launches NZ fund
New private debt fund
Undisclosed additional lending must stop
Boutique manager hires investment banking expert
Pinnacle boutique opens LIT offer
New Pinnacle affiliate to manage Blue Sky LIC

Editor's Choice

Super funds to front committee hearing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
Aware Super, AustralianSuper and Hostplus are set to appear before the Standing Committee on Economics' inquiry into common ownership on Monday.

ASIC prepares advisers for DDO

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
ASIC is urging financial advisers to be well prepared for the new Design and Distribution Obligations regime, warning that there should be no surprises when it kicks into gear on October 5.

Mercer superannuation executive resigns

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A long-serving Mercer superannuation executive has left the firm to focus on board directorships.

CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:01PM
The online trading platform is set to pay $25 million for the big four bank's share investing client base as the latter continues to simplify its banking strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.