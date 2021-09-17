Metrics hires three senior leads

Metrics Credit Partners made three senior appointments within its investments and corporate teams as it continues to grow and sharpen its focus on sustainability.

Joining in August, Luke Adams is the new group treasurer for finance and fund accounting.

Adams was previously deputy treasurer for Australia at GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned and run by chief executive Sanjeev Gupta and his family.

Alison Chan was appointed investment director of sustainable finance, responsible for developing sustainable finance strategies.

She joined from National Australia Bank where she was director of sustainable finance. Prior to that she was a senior adviser to the Climate Bonds Initiative, based in London.

Lalit Barhate is the new director of internal audit and was previously the head of internal audit at Avant Mutual Group where he spent more than nine years.

The new hires are all based in Sydney. Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said all three bring extensive industry experience and position the firm well for continued growth.

"We are thrilled Alison has joined our team to help enhance and deliver our sustainability vision. Her experience working with infrastructure owners in Sydney and London with their transition to a low carbon economy will be key as we continue to evolve our approach to ESG integration," he said.

Altogether, seven new hires have recently joined the firm - four analysts and three associates to support the investment team across Australia and New Zealand - taking staff numbers to over 90.