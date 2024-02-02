MetLife Australia hires chief operating officer

The life insurer is welcoming a former CommInsure and AIA senior executive to the role.

MetLife Australia has confirmed the appointment of Olivia Sarah-Le Lacheur to the position of chief operating officer, effective this week.

Lacheur joins from AIA where she was most recently acting chief customer operations and claims officer. She first joined AIA in May 2020 following its acquisition of CommInsure Life.

In all, Lacheur spent about 15 years with CommInsure, climbing the ranks via roles in distribution and operations, with her final role prior to the AIA transition being acting general manager, life product and distribution.

A spokesperson for MetLife Australia told Financial Standard: "Olivia will focus on the continuous transformation of our operational processes to ensure we stay at pace with a digital future and the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

"Olivia brings deep operational experience based on a keen understanding of customer needs."

Also confirming her new role via LinkedIn, Lacheur thanked MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn and the wider leadership team for their warm welcome.

"I'm looking forward to working with our team and our partners to help change the way Australians experience life insurance solutions," she said.

In joining, Lacheur replaces David Campbell, who held the role since September 2018. He departed in December 2023.