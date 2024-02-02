Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MetLife Australia hires chief operating officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 FEB 2024   12:47PM

The life insurer is welcoming a former CommInsure and AIA senior executive to the role.

MetLife Australia has confirmed the appointment of Olivia Sarah-Le Lacheur to the position of chief operating officer, effective this week.

Lacheur joins from AIA where she was most recently acting chief customer operations and claims officer. She first joined AIA in May 2020 following its acquisition of CommInsure Life.

In all, Lacheur spent about 15 years with CommInsure, climbing the ranks via roles in distribution and operations, with her final role prior to the AIA transition being acting general manager, life product and distribution.

A spokesperson for MetLife Australia told Financial Standard: "Olivia will focus on the continuous transformation of our operational processes to ensure we stay at pace with a digital future and the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

"Olivia brings deep operational experience based on a keen understanding of customer needs."

Also confirming her new role via LinkedIn, Lacheur thanked MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn and the wider leadership team for their warm welcome.

"I'm looking forward to working with our team and our partners to help change the way Australians experience life insurance solutions," she said.

In joining, Lacheur replaces David Campbell, who held the role since September 2018. He departed in December 2023.

Read more: AIAMetLife AustraliaOlivia Sarah-Le LacheurCommInsure LifeDavid CampbellFinancial StandardRichard Nunn
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024
Ethical ETF assets surge in 2023: Analysis
BlackRock to cull 3% of global workforce
Court finds Canna Campbell infringed trademark
Citi broadens custody offering
Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer
Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors

Editor's Choice

MetLife Australia hires chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The life insurer is welcoming a former CommInsure and AIA senior executive to the role.

US investor tips $200m into Wingate

CHLOE WALKER
The Melbourne-based alternative investment manager has secured $200 million from an undisclosed US investor, bringing its total facilities and funds under management (FUM) to $7.5 billion.

PGIM names institutional client group lead

ELIZABETH FRY
PGIM has finally filled the institutional client-facing position left vacant by Murray Brewer last August.

Australian Ethical, Infradebt to launch infrastructure debt fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Ethical and Mike Cannon-Brookes-backed Infradebt are launching a debt fund to finance renewable energy projects, alongside ventures in social infrastructure and property development.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach