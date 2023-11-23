Mercer fined $12m over advice failures

Mercer Financial Advice will pay $12 million after the Federal Court found it failed to meet some disclosure obligations and charged almost $5 million in fees to clients when it was not entitled to do so.

Mercer admitted that, between July 2016 and June 2019, it failed to invite more than 800 clients to annual review meetings when they were entitled to attend; failed to provide fee disclosure statements to more than 500 clients; issued over 3000 non-compliant fee disclosure statements to more than 2000 clients; and charged 761 clients a combined total of more than $4.7 million in fees for services not delivered.

In total, close to $14.5 million in inappropriate ongoing fees were charged and have since been remediated.

The court determined the failures were the result of inadequate systems and processes in place to ensure disclosure documents were compliant.

The presiding judge, Justice McEvoy, said the "contraventions in the present case were extremely serious. They were large in number, many clients were affected, large sums were involved, and they continued over a long period of time."

"The community is entitled to expect that robust systems and processes will be put in place and maintained in the market for financial services to ensure that conduct of the kind which has occurred in this case does not occur."

He added that, as a large provider of financial services, Mercer is a substantial player in the Australian market for financial services.

"... market efficiency, upon which consumer confidence rests, relies on reliability, good faith, fairness and honesty of conduct. These obligations are of fundamental importance, and they underpin the functioning of the Australian economy. It is important not to lose sight of them," McEvoy wrote.

"It must be made clear to Mercer, and to all businesses, that consumers are to be dealt with in the way for which Parliament has legislated. The community is entitled to expect that robust systems and processes will be put in place and maintained in the market for financial services to ensure that conduct of the kind which has occurred in this case does not occur."

ASIC had proposed to the court that Mercer be fined $20 million, while Mercer claimed a penalty of $8.5 million was sufficient, adding that this would be equivalent to 1.4 to 2.1 years of normalised profits. The court met them somewhat in the middle, handing over a fine for $12 million.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court described the penalty as significant for a financial advice provider.

"Mercer failed in its obligation to provide fee disclosure statements to clients, provided misleading information in the disclosure statements it did provide, and charged its clients fees for services it was not entitled to charge," she said.

"These failures occurred in part because Mercer failed to maintain the necessary systems and processes to ensure that the disclosure statements sent to customers were timely and accurate.

"ASIC expects businesses to invest properly in their compliance systems. As today's outcome shows, if they fail to do so, they face significant penalties."

Mercer has previously paid about $45 million in remediation to more than 3400 clients who were charged fee for advice they may not have been provided. This conduct stretched from January 2012 to June 2019.

Mercer must also publish an adverse publicity notice on its website.