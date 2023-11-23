Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Mercer fined $12m over advice failures

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 NOV 2023   4:27PM

Mercer Financial Advice will pay $12 million after the Federal Court found it failed to meet some disclosure obligations and charged almost $5 million in fees to clients when it was not entitled to do so.

Mercer admitted that, between July 2016 and June 2019, it failed to invite more than 800 clients to annual review meetings when they were entitled to attend; failed to provide fee disclosure statements to more than 500 clients; issued over 3000 non-compliant fee disclosure statements to more than 2000 clients; and charged 761 clients a combined total of more than $4.7 million in fees for services not delivered.

In total, close to $14.5 million in inappropriate ongoing fees were charged and have since been remediated.

The court determined the failures were the result of inadequate systems and processes in place to ensure disclosure documents were compliant.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

The presiding judge, Justice McEvoy, said the "contraventions in the present case were extremely serious. They were large in number, many clients were affected, large sums were involved, and they continued over a long period of time."

"The community is entitled to expect that robust systems and processes will be put in place and maintained in the market for financial services to ensure that conduct of the kind which has occurred in this case does not occur."

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

He added that, as a large provider of financial services, Mercer is a substantial player in the Australian market for financial services.

"... market efficiency, upon which consumer confidence rests, relies on reliability, good faith, fairness and honesty of conduct. These obligations are of fundamental importance, and they underpin the functioning of the Australian economy. It is important not to lose sight of them," McEvoy wrote.

"It must be made clear to Mercer, and to all businesses, that consumers are to be dealt with in the way for which Parliament has legislated. The community is entitled to expect that robust systems and processes will be put in place and maintained in the market for financial services to ensure that conduct of the kind which has occurred in this case does not occur."

ASIC had proposed to the court that Mercer be fined $20 million, while Mercer claimed a penalty of $8.5 million was sufficient, adding that this would be equivalent to 1.4 to 2.1 years of normalised profits. The court met them somewhat in the middle, handing over a fine for $12 million.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court described the penalty as significant for a financial advice provider.

"Mercer failed in its obligation to provide fee disclosure statements to clients, provided misleading information in the disclosure statements it did provide, and charged its clients fees for services it was not entitled to charge," she said.

"These failures occurred in part because Mercer failed to maintain the necessary systems and processes to ensure that the disclosure statements sent to customers were timely and accurate.

"ASIC expects businesses to invest properly in their compliance systems. As today's outcome shows, if they fail to do so, they face significant penalties."

Mercer has previously paid about $45 million in remediation to more than 3400 clients who were charged fee for advice they may not have been provided. This conduct stretched from January 2012 to June 2019.

Mercer must also publish an adverse publicity notice on its website.

Read more: MercerMercer Financial AdviceFederal CourtJustice McEvoySarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mercer names new head of equities
E-commerce giant retreats from super
Campbell Lutyens opens local office
Dispute resolution failures land TelstraSuper in Federal Court
Perth Mint enters voluntary enforceable undertaking
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct
Westpac reports $7.2bn profit
Federal Court freezes assets of pension platform
ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct
ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing

Editor's Choice

ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct

CHLOE WALKER
ASIC has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from iExtend Holdings Company (iExtend) after investigating concerns that it was operating without an AFSL.

RIAA appoints co-chief executives to succeed O'Connor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) will be led by two chief executives across Australia and New Zealand from next month.

Perth Mint enters voluntary enforceable undertaking

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Perth Mint has entered an enforceable undertaking (EU) with AUSTRAC to improve compliance with Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws.

ASFA appoints Mary Delahunty as chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has appointed Mary Delahunty as its incoming chief executive, set to commence the role in February.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.