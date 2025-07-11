Mental illness payouts balloon over $2.2bn: CALI

More Australians are leaving work permanently due to mental ill health than ever before with insurers paying out over $2.2 billion in mental health claims last year, according to new data from the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI).

CALI said mental health is now the leading cause of total and permanent disability (TPD) claims, making up almost one in three claims paid.

The $2.2 billion paid last year in retail mental health claims nearly doubles the amount recorded five years ago.

Further, mental ill health is also driving one in five income protection claims, with payouts totalling $887 million in 2024, CALI said.

CALI noted the trend is especially significant among younger people, with TPD claims for mental health increasing by 732% for those in their 30s over the past decade.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said Australia's financial safety net, not just life insurance, is reaching a "tipping point".

"Every year we see a growing number of people, particularly younger Australians, leaving the workforce for good due to mental health conditions," Cupitt said.

"This should not be the story of young Australians experiencing mental ill-health. People are being left with little choice but to label themselves totally and permanently disabled, even where the medical evidence shows there is a chance they could return to work."

Cupitt said this was even more worrying considering a lump sum payout may not provide lasting financial security for those that are supposed to have "decades of potential working life still ahead."

"It's a square peg in a round hole and clear evidence that more needs to be done to build a mentally fitter community," Cupitt said.

"Insurers will always be there for the Australians who are most deeply affected by mental ill health but we are having to rethink how we better serve customers in the decades ahead."