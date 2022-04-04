Newspaper icon
Mason Stevens names chief investment officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 4 APR 2022   12:27PM

The former head of equities at JBWere has been appointed chief investment officer at the wealth platform.

Jacqueline Fernley joins Mason Stevens in the role, bringing over 30 years' experience in funds management.

Fernley joins from Investible where she was the chief growth officer for the past six months. Prior to that, she was head of equities at JBWere for close to three years.

She has held several other senior investment management roles over the years, including as portfolio manager, Australian equities core at Colonial First State Global Asset Management and has served as head of research at both Magellan Financial Group and Wilson HTM Investment Group.

In the new role, Fernley will lead the Mason Stevens' asset management specialists, and help financial advisers and managers develop models, and facilitate unique platform investment opportunities such as IPOs, capital raises and bond issuances.

Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule said Fernley brings deep, proven experience across multiple asset classes, capital allocation, governance, and investment strategy.

"As a 'Platform with a Purpose' Jacqueline's skills and background will support us in assisting our model managers in making quality portfolio decisions with discipline and rigour," he said.

"She is an experienced 'hands on' portfolio manager and has a proven track record of delivering top quartile returns."

Mason Stevens has also added a chief financial officer to its leadership team in Wayne Twomey. He has previously served as chief financial officer at both Mastercard for Australia and New Zealand and PwC Australia. He has also held various roles at American Express.

"Wayne brings experience, knowledge, and discipline, that will be critical to this important phase of development and growth for the business," Yule said.

"We are delighted to have talents of the highest calibre like Wayne and Jacqueline join our organisation."

