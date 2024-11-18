Newspaper icon
Mason Stevens bolsters distribution team

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 18 NOV 2024   11:40AM

Mason Stevens has named a head of strategy accounts, welcoming the global head of growth from Investment Trends to the position.

The wealth platform provider said the appointment focuses on driving new business and strengthening platform partnerships across Australia and underscores the company's focus on long-term growth and client engagement.

Andrew Tunny has taken on the role and will drive initiatives to grow relationships and oversee projects to enhance the firm's market presence.

He brings extensive experience and was the global head of growth at Investment Trends for four years. Prior to that, Tunny spent 12 years between NAB and MLC across investment, insurance, and practice development in various senior capacities.

Mason Stevens' chief executive Tim Yule said Tunny's appointment is an "important step" in its expansion.

"His growth-oriented leadership and extensive industry experience will bolster our capacity to manage key accounts and build new relationships, driving the long-term success of our platform," Yule said.

In addition to Tunny's appointment, Mason Stevens also appointed Raymond Tang and Sakaja Kiendi as relationship managers.

Tang was an associate manager, client outcomes at Macquarie Group, while Kiendj was posted at Insignia Financial for over four years, most recently as relationship training manager.

"The addition of Raymond and Sakaja further enriches our team's ability to serve clients as we continue to evolve and expand," Yule added.

The announcement follows the firm's recent appointment of Brad Creighton as head of asset allocation.

Read more: Mason StevensInvestment TrendsAndrew TunnyRaymond TangTim YuleSakaja KiendiBrad Creighton
