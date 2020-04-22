NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Market pain to continue: State Street
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:32PM

With volatility still high, economic activity uncertain and investor sentiment low, a collapse in earnings could trigger another fall in risk assets.

According to State Street Global Advisors senior investment strategist Raf Choudhury, this uncertainty and volatility surrounding equities, fixed income and currency markets has pushed investors to take on more risk.

"As we progress into the second quarter of the year, the high in the VIX ('the fear index") is likely behind us," he said.

"However, despite the VIX being down 30% from its highs, the overall market doesn't feel 30% less risky than it did a month ago.

"With no cure yet in sight, indexes like the VIX and the mild retreat from its high is more likely a reflection of willingness to take on a little more risk given the fall in risk assets we have seen."

As we learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, some uncertainty has been removed.

"With markets reacting to news, we are now getting conditioned to coronavirus updates and should the next leg of the risk move be lower, it is likely to exhibit low volumes and lower volatility than we saw earlier," Choudhury said.

"While equity market risk, although still elevated might be moderating, it is across other asset classes that we still see risk off signals that hold us back from re-establishing longer growth asset positions."

Spreads still remain wide on fixed income investments, as well as emerging market debt, Choudhury said.

"While those wide spreads might offer an opportunity, the current levels of spreads are more a cautionary tale reflecting the risks of the current environment," he said.

"Once those risks subside we should see spreads narrow and provide a signal that the environment is becoming more investable.

"However, 'It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over' and before then we could see earnings season cause another round of pain."

Earnings growth is expected to be negative for the year ahead, with analysts slashing estimates across all sectors, he said.

"More telling is the dispersion in analyst estimates which in themselves tell how ? difficult it is at the moment to estimate the true impact of this pandemic," Choudhury said.

"With continued uncertainty in so many areas, investors should continue to remain cautious."

Similarly to global markets, State Street's multi-asset product returned negative results during March's sell-off.

"Looking into our average positioning across the portfolio for the month of March, the Growth assets allocations have been approximately 29% for the State Street Multi-Asset Builder Fund," Choudhury said.

"Our exposure preferences in March was underweight in global equities relative to fixed income/cash as we materially de-risked the portfolio mitigating the negative returns seen in markets.

"Performance wise, although we maintained diversified exposures across equities, fixed income and alternatives the fund delivered a negative return in March."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: MarketsVIXRaf ChoudhuryState Street Global AdvisorsState Street Multi-Asset Builder FundCOVID-19
