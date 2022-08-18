Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 18 AUG 2022   12:30PM

Maritime Super reappointed MLC Life Insurance as its group insurer, effective July 1.

MLC Life Insurance will continue providing Maritime Super's members with cover for death, total and permanent disablement as well as income protection.

Maritime Super chief executive Peter Robertson said: "We are delighted to recommit with MLC Life Insurance to provide important insurance cover for our members."

"They've done a great job in providing a tailored insurance offer since our partnership began in 2019."

"We look forward to rolling out their Vivo health, wellness and recovery service, in addition to their new digital claims experience, to members in the second half of this year."

MLC Life Insurance chief group insurance officer Mark Puli commented that the reappointment was an endorsement of the collaborative work done between both partners to support members and improve their insurance experience.

Puli said: "We are thrilled Maritime Super has recommitted with us. Their passion for supporting members fits with our promise to be there for all our customers in their time of need."

"We look forward to continuing our support for Maritime Super through their planned merger with Hostplus to ensure a seamless transition for their members."

However, once the merger is completed, which is slated to be in early 2023, it will be at Hostplus' discretion to determine what it wants to do with its group insurance.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, MLC Life Insurance officially launched its Vivo health, wellness and recovery program this week, hoping to provide support to customers wanting to improve their health and wellbeing throughout all life stages.

Members from MLC Life Insurance's group partners will get access to Vivo over the remainder of this year and into 2023.

Puli continued: "We have bold plans to grow our presence in the group insurance market and the recommitment of partners like Maritime Super is important to support this."

"With the financial backing of Nippon Life and through investment in our digital claims experience and Vivo, we offer a genuine point of difference to our competitors and are excited bring these offers to industry funds."

Maritime SuperMLC Life InsuranceVivoHostplusFinancial StandardMark PuliNippon LifePeter Robertson
