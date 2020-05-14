NEWS
Investment
March ASX200 volatility worse than GFC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   12:31PM

The Australian stock market showed greater intraday volatility in March than it did during the peaks of the Global Financial Crisis, according to new research from Allan Gray.

Nine trading days in March showed volatility above 10% for S&P/ASX 200, with seven of them being consecutive days.

During the GFC (between 2007 and 2009), there were only four trading days with greater than 10% intraday volatility and none of them were consecutive.

"Despite having fallen from its peaks, the COVID-19 volatility remains about twice the average," Allan Gray chief investment officer Simon Mawhinney said.

"Sharemarkets are the most volatile they've been in the past 20 years. Increased uncertainty, fear, forced and panic selling, as well as reduced liquidity, are all contributing factors and all measures show a recent spike in, and currently elevated levels of, volatility."

To calculate intraday volatility, Allan Gray measured the daily trading range for each of the shares in the S&P/ASX 200 Index and expressed it as a percentage of their opening price.

"A simple average across all 200 index constituents gives an equal-weighted average of the intraday volatility, expressed as a percentage," it said of the methodology.

According to the manager, the nine days of above 10% volatility in March exceed other extreme world events including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the collapse of Lehman Brothers , Black Monday on 8 August 2011 which followed the credit rating downgrade of US sovereign debt, the US and Chinese flash market crashes of 24 August 2015 and news on Donald Trump's likely election victory on 9 November 2015.

"Volatility is your friend when investing for the long term; extreme fluctuations in price present excellent long-term buying opportunities," Mawhinney said.

"While the causes of the current bout of volatility are certainly different, in each of the previous bouts of market volatility, significant opportunities were presented to long-term, patient investors. It's hard to believe this recent period of extreme volatility is any different."

