Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive jumps ship

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 15 FEB 2024   12:41PM

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani has resigned with immediate effect.

Rahmani, who joined Maple-Brown Abbott in October 2019 from Janus Henderson, has been named as managing director of Magellan Financial Group.

In her stead, Melanie McQuire has been appointed as acting chief executive and as a member of the Maple-Brown Abbott board.

McQuire took on the role of chief operating officer at Maple-Brown Abbott in September 2020, after a tenure at Lazard Asset Management. Her prior experience also includes a seven-year stint with Macquarie Asset Management as a product manager and four years at ING Investment Management.

Notably, McQuire will not oversee direct investment activities; this remit will continue to be upheld by chief investment officer Garth Rossler.

Similarly, Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure will continue its operations without change, led by its managing director and other co-founders.

The Maple-Brown Abbott board extended its gratitude to Rahmani for her contributions and wished her all the best for the future.

The board also said it looks forward to working with McQuire.

