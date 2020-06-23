Managed funds redemptions top US$62bn

At least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe have suspended redemptions so far this year, already higher than at least the previous eight years, owing to COVID-19, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch attributed the high level of suspensions in redemptions to valuation uncertainty and holdings with limited liquidity in managed funds.

"We believe that the spate of suspensions and application of other extraordinary liquidity-management tools will lead investors to re-appraise the liquidity that mutual funds can provide, particularly when invested in less liquid assets," Fitch said.

"Regulators have identified property, high-yield bond and emerging market debt funds as most exposed to liquidity risk."

This is different from past 10 years, where redemption suspensions have stemmed from outflows in two-thirds of the cases. The second highest levels of redemption suspensions since 2012 were seen last year at over US$30 billion - nearly half of the levels already seen so far this year.

"We believe that this will lead to greater regulatory and market scrutiny of how fund managers determine asset valuations and apply liquidity management measures," Fitch said.

However, it highlighted that the US$62 billion of funds with suspended redemptions are a small part of the total landscape, representing only 0.11% of total global mutual fund assets of US$55 trillion at end of 2019.

Redemption terms have been a focus for ASIC as well, as it asked managed funds to clarify withdrawal terms in their advertising.

Locally, Newgate Capital Partners' real assets fund and AMP Capital's wholesale property fund had to tighten their redemptions in April.