Major themes impacting systematic investors

The extraordinary performance of mega-cap tech stocks has significantly impacted factor returns, creating both opportunities and challenges for systematic investors, according to a new study from Invesco.

Invesco released its ninth annual Global Systematic Investing Study, based on the views of 131 institutional and retail investors. It revealed a growing sophistication in investors' use of systematic strategies as they adapt to complex and fast-changing market dynamics.

Invesco found factors aligned with the success of large tech companies such as momentum, growth, and quality have performed exceptionally well over the past year, while value underperformed.

The study found that concentration risk has driven a turnaround with more than half (52%) of investors increasing their allocations to value in the past 12 months as they seek a potential hedge.

"The continued growth of US mega-cap technology companies has led to increased concentration in the global equity markets which may create unintended risks in multi-asset portfolios," Invesco head of solutions, multi-asset strategies Mo Haghbin said.

"Investors are increasingly adopting systematic strategies to address this challenge, mitigate concentration risk, and help diversify their portfolios as they navigate this new environment."

The study found that adaptability has enabled systematic investors to perform well in this environment.

Over the past 12 months, 46% of systematic investors reported outperformance over both traditional active approaches and market-weighted strategies, contrasting with underperformance of just 8% and 6% respectively.

Additionally, the study found the need to react quickly has led to increased uptake of techniques that allow portfolios to adapt quickly to sudden changes in the macro environment.

The key driver for pro-active factor allocation, cited by 82% of investors, was the desire to adapt to economic cycles. This was also reflected in the rebalancing of factors weights, with nearly all (91%) investors now adjusting their factor weights over time, an increase from 75% in 2023.

Invesco also found a clear trend towards more diverse systematic investor portfolios, including a significant uptick in the use of alternative asset class strategies.Diversification is enabling investors to build more holistic and integrated multi-asset allocation models.

However, the study said the application of systematic strategies to less liquid assets can create challenges, particularly as liquidity constraints rank as top considerations for institutional and retail investors when building multi-asset portfolios.

"We're seeing higher allocations to private markets across the board, specifically within private credit and real estate," Haghbin said.

"The combination of these higher allocations and increased accessibility to a larger universe of cost-effective data has led more investors to adopt a systematic approach to alternatives that allows them to access traditionally less liquid asset classes more efficiently."