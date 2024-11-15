Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Major themes impacting systematic investors

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024   2:25PM

The extraordinary performance of mega-cap tech stocks has significantly impacted factor returns, creating both opportunities and challenges for systematic investors, according to a new study from Invesco.

Invesco released its ninth annual Global Systematic Investing Study, based on the views of 131 institutional and retail investors. It revealed a growing sophistication in investors' use of systematic strategies as they adapt to complex and fast-changing market dynamics.

Invesco found factors aligned with the success of large tech companies such as momentum, growth, and quality have performed exceptionally well over the past year, while value underperformed.

The study found that concentration risk has driven a turnaround with more than half (52%) of investors increasing their allocations to value in the past 12 months as they seek a potential hedge.

"The continued growth of US mega-cap technology companies has led to increased concentration in the global equity markets which may create unintended risks in multi-asset portfolios," Invesco head of solutions, multi-asset strategies Mo Haghbin said.

"Investors are increasingly adopting systematic strategies to address this challenge, mitigate concentration risk, and help diversify their portfolios as they navigate this new environment."

The study found that adaptability has enabled systematic investors to perform well in this environment.

Over the past 12 months, 46% of systematic investors reported outperformance over both traditional active approaches and market-weighted strategies, contrasting with underperformance of just 8% and 6% respectively.

Additionally, the study found the need to react quickly has led to increased uptake of techniques that allow portfolios to adapt quickly to sudden changes in the macro environment.

The key driver for pro-active factor allocation, cited by 82% of investors, was the desire to adapt to economic cycles. This was also reflected in the rebalancing of factors weights, with nearly all (91%) investors now adjusting their factor weights over time, an increase from 75% in 2023.

Invesco also found a clear trend towards more diverse systematic investor portfolios, including a significant uptick in the use of alternative asset class strategies.Diversification is enabling investors to build more holistic and integrated multi-asset allocation models.

However, the study said the application of systematic strategies to less liquid assets can create challenges, particularly as liquidity constraints rank as top considerations for institutional and retail investors when building multi-asset portfolios.

"We're seeing higher allocations to private markets across the board, specifically within private credit and real estate," Haghbin said.

"The combination of these higher allocations and increased accessibility to a larger universe of cost-effective data has led more investors to adopt a systematic approach to alternatives that allows them to access traditionally less liquid asset classes more efficiently."

Read more: InvescoMo Haghbin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Assembly Funds Management seeks $100m
Perpetual global head of distribution exits
UK manager recruits Australia head
Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event
Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day
Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers
Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF: A landmark institutional event?
Advice tech firm officially launches local operations

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach