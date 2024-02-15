Magellan names Rahmani as new chief, reports NPAT lift

Magellan Financial Group is hopeful new managing director Sophia Rahmani will help steady the ship, as it sharpens its focus on the US and reports a 24% increase in statutory net profit after tax despite plummeting funds under management (FUM).

Currently Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive, Rahmani has been named managing director of Magellan Asset Management with a view to transitioning to chief executive of the group within 12 months.

Her appointment is effective from May, and she will receive a base salary of $850,000 inclusive of superannuation. She will also receive $700,000 as a sign-on bonus, to be paid in two parts, the first within seven days of commencing and the balance following six months in the role.

Rahmani said she is excited to join Magellan, saying it is a fund manager she has long "admired for its focus on clients and strong historical investment performance."

Executive chair Andrew Formica will remain in this role to ensure continuity and stability, Magellan said. He will focus on strategy, while Rahmani takes care of the struggling funds management business.

"Sophia will be instrumental in restoring growth and rebuilding the business, and having worked with Sophia previously, I am confident that she will succeed and deliver positive outcomes for shareholders over what I hope will be a rewarding and long career for her at Magellan," Formica said.

While Formica confirmed the $100 billion by 2027 FUM target announced by previous chief executive David George in 2022 has been dumped, it'll be a hard slog for Rahmani; Magellan's total FUM came in at $35.8 billion, down some $17 billion over 12 months. In the first half of this financial year, it shaved about $4 billion, with $4.5 billion in outflows seen in global equities.

Despite the outflows, Magellan reported a 24% increase in statutory NPAT, coming in at $104.1 million. Adjusted NPAT came in at $93.5 million, down 5%. Operating expenses for the funds management business were also down 18% at $51.3 million, with the group saying this is tracking in line with full-year guidance of up to $102.5 million.

They added that performance fees for the half were not meaningful, characterising them as lumpy and unreliable.

With the global equities business seeing the most stress, Magellan has named Arvid Streimann as its new head of global equities. He's been with Magellan for about a decade, serving as head of macro and most recently co-portfolio manager of the Magellan Global Fund.

Meanwhile, one of the group's strategic priorities is growing its US business, with Formica announcing new leadership has been appointed to its US distribution platform, with plans to develop a multi-boutique business.

He said the US represents a significant growth opportunity for Magellan and is expected to be a key driver of future growth as it launches new products and intensifies distribution efforts.

"This is a real opportunity to really revamp what we have [in the US] ... Each new boutique we do will own the space they're in," Formica said in response to comments that the US market is already well served.

Another strategic priority is exploring accretive strategic growth opportunities, saying it remains open to different ownership structures, whether that be wholly acquiring boutiques or taking minority or majority stakes.

On this note, Formica cited the success of Airlie Funds Management, saying it continues to gain momentum, growing its funds under management to $5.1 billion in the half. Elsewhere, its 36% stake in Barrenjoey Capital Partners and 16% interest in FinClear delivered a post-tax gain of $3.1 million - an impressive turnaround from the after-tax loss of $8.1 million in the prior corresponding period.

Meantime, Magellan also announced plans to launch the Magellan Unconstrained Fund to retail investors. A global equities strategy, the fund will be managed by Alan Pullen and has been running for about two years. The group said the fund will provide investors with optionality depending on their individual objectives. It is also still working on converting the Magellan Global Fund (Closed Class) into the Magellan Global Fund (Open Class), it added.

An interim dividend of 29.4 cents per share will be paid, franked at 50%.