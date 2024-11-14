Newspaper icon
Macquarie offloads airports in $3bn deal

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 NOV 2024   12:30PM

Macquarie Asset Management, via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4, and Ferrovial have reached an agreement to sell AGS Airports to AviAlliance.

The terms of the transaction represent an enterprise value for the business of around $3 billion (£1.53 billion).

AGS Airports owns and operates the primary airports serving Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton.

The airports provide essential domestic and international connectivity to three important economic and population centres across the UK and serve more than 10.8 million passengers annually, Macquarie said.

They contribute approximately $3.91 billion (£2 billion) in gross value to the UK economy per year and support more than 30,000 jobs.

AGS Airports was established as a 50:50 joint-venture between Macquarie and Ferrovial following their 2014 acquisition of the airport portfolio from Heathrow Airport Holdings.

"Since 2014, we have worked in partnership with Ferrovial to support around £250 million of investment by AGS Airports aimed at delivering a better experience for passengers travelling via Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports. Following this decade of investment, we are pleased to be passing the baton to AviAlliance to unlock the next phase of growth," Macquarie head of infrastructure EMEA Martin Bradley said.

AGS Airports chief executive Andy Cliffe said Macquarie and Ferrovial have played a central role in unlocking the full potential of the various airports.

"Their close partnership with the teams across our three airports ensured we had the support to invest in our passenger offering while improving our operations," Cliffe said.

"We are grateful for their close stewardship and look forward to continuing to develop our services and beneficial impact on passengers and communities across the regions of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton."

Macquarie has invested or arranged more than $117 billion (£60 billion) in UK infrastructure over the past two decades and is supporting $39 billion (£20 billion) of investment across its portfolio over the coming years to deliver improved energy, transport, utilities, social and telecommunications infrastructure in England, Wales and Scotland.

The transaction is expected to reach financial close by Q1 2025, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Read more: Macquarie Asset ManagementAndy CliffeMartin Bradley
