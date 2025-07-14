Macquarie lines up $240m deal for new data centre

Macquarie Technology Group has entered into a put and call option to purchase a large parcel of land for a new data centre campus in Sydney.

The deal, worth $240 million, intends to construct a new data centre campus in stages that is expected to deliver more than 150 MW of IT load, Macquarie said.

"The campus will be designed for hyperscale customers, AI, cloud and government workloads," Macquarie said.

"The proposed acquisition aligns with our company's strategy to develop campus-style data centres in city locations that are highly desired by our clients."

The deal is expected to be funded through existing cash reserves and the group's corporate debt facility.

The new campus requires subdivision of land, which Macquarie said it expected to take a number of months to receive planning approval for.

"Building of new data centres on this campus is expected to be in a few years, in this period Macquarie will consider a range of funding alternatives including project finance and new longer term infrastructure investors in our data centres," it said.

Macquarie did not disclose the current landowner, but said it was a long-established property investment and development company based in Sydney.