Macquarie expected to fall short of 2019 performance

Macquarie Group still expects its 2020 financial year performance to be down on last year, despite growth in the firm's asset management and banking and financial services divisions this quarter.

Macquarie Group chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said the business still expects to fall short of last financial year's performance, even though future market conditions made forecasting difficult.

"Macquarie remains well positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term due to our deep expertise in major markets, building on our strength in business and geographic diversity and ability to adapt our portfolio mix to changing market conditions," Wikramanayake said.

She also pointed to the firm's ongoing program to identify cost saving initiatives and efficiency, its "strong and conservative balance sheet" and a proven risk management framework and culture as reasons the future was still bright despite Macquarie's expected performance this financial year.

In brighter news for the company, its asset management division recorded growth in the quarter with assets under management jumping by 5% from the end of September to 31 December. Its infrastructure and real assets arm, MIRA, also grew, recording a 2% jump to finish the quarter at $137.5 billion in equity under management.

Meanwhile, Macquarie Capital tallied 109 transactions across the globe in the third quarter, for a combined total value of $76.4 billion.

While not as robust as its performance in the prior corresponding period, Macquarie pointed out that specific quarter was particularly strong thanks to large asset realisations.

However, the firm said the drop in Macquarie Capital's performance was partially offset by "stronger activity" across most of the businesses in its commodities and global markets arm.