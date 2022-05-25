LUCRF Super executive joins Cbus

Following its planned merger with AustralianSuper next month, the deputy chief executive of LUCRF Super will join Cbus' leadership team.

Antony Thow has been appointed group executive of brand, growth and product, effective July.

His appointment follows the resignation of Robbie Campo who was appointed chief executive of ESSSuper at the beginning of May. Campo's current title is group executive of brand, engagement, advocacy and product.

The new role sees Thow take responsibility for brand, growth, marketing and communications, public affairs, industry partnerships, product development and advocacy.

He has served as deputy chief executive and chief operating officer of LUCRF Super since 2010. Prior to that he was a trustee director of the fund for five years.

He is also a former vice president of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors and has served on its board since 2013. Thow worked various roles at the National Union Workers before making the shift into superannuation.

"I'm delighted someone with Antony's experience and credentials will be joining the fund, having held roles in industry super for 17 years," Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said.

"Antony will continue to strengthen and grow the strong Cbus brand, whilst aligning with our growth strategy, and focus on innovative products and the retirement phase for our members."

He added that he is well experienced in driving outcomes for members; Thow played a key role in LUCRF Super's decision to merge with AustralianSuper. He will remain with the fund throughout the process, which is slated to finalise on June 3.

Commenting further on the appointment, Arter said the 'growth' component of Thow's role is particularly important for the fund.

"Cbus has positioned ourselves strongly for the next phase of growth with our strategy to grow to $150 billion. Having the right team in place is essential for the journey of the fund and to maximise opportunities to deliver for our members," Arter said.

Commenting on his new position, Thow said: "Cbus is one of the most successful industry funds, and I will continue to build its trusted, strong brand at a time that the fund is enacting its growth strategy."

"I'm looking forward to continuing the delivery of scale benefits to members, to enacting the retirement income strategy and continuing innovation of product offerings."

Thow's appointment is effective mid-July, at which time Campo will take up her new post leading ESSSuper, as announced at the start of the month.

Campo has served in the role at Cbus since 2017.