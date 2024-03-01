Long-term cost of super early release to be $85bn: SMC

Australian taxpayers may face an $85 billion bill due to the COVID-era Early Release of Super scheme, according to a new analysis by the Super Members Council (SMC).

Using the Superannuation, Pensions, and other Retirement OUTcomes (SPROUT) model, the SMC estimates the cumulative long-term costs of the scheme to be between $75 billion and $85 billion in today's dollars by the end of this century.

This is more than double the initial amount released, the SMC said.

According to the SMC, costs will peak at $2.5 billion per annum (in today's dollars) in the mid-2060s when the last of those who accessed the scheme, currently aged in their 20s, begin to retire and qualify for the Age Pension.

These costs are borne by future taxpayers, either explicitly via an increase in taxes or implicitly via a reduction in government-provided services such as education or healthcare, the SMC said.

"We estimate the extra tax burden to peak at around $150 per taxpayer per annum in the 2060s, with those in their late 40s and early 50s having the highest tax burden," it said.

"Over the course of a lifetime, a person currently aged 20 could be expected to pay an additional $2900 in income taxes in today's dollars as a result of the COVID Early Release Scheme."

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said the financial toll of the scheme would cost both the people urged to withdraw their super and all Australian taxpayers for decades to come.

"In the early stages of the COVID pandemic, before government assistance kicked in with JobKeeper, many Australians were encouraged to sacrifice their retirement savings to support themselves," Schubert said.

"Tragically, that will now leave many people significantly poorer in retirement."

Schubert said those withdrawals will also cost the next generation of taxpayers in a case of fiscal long-COVID.

"These are the devastating consequences of schemes that break super's preservation rules," she said.

"People are left with far less money at retirement, and the next generation - our children and grandchildren - will have to pay higher taxes to pick up the bill for higher pension costs."

According to Roy Morgan, member satisfaction with superannuation funds has continued to increase, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This followed record-high satisfaction rates during the Early Release of the Super Scheme.