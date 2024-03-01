Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Long-term cost of super early release to be $85bn: SMC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024   12:29PM

Australian taxpayers may face an $85 billion bill due to the COVID-era Early Release of Super scheme, according to a new analysis by the Super Members Council (SMC).

Using the Superannuation, Pensions, and other Retirement OUTcomes (SPROUT) model, the SMC estimates the cumulative long-term costs of the scheme to be between $75 billion and $85 billion in today's dollars by the end of this century.

This is more than double the initial amount released, the SMC said.

According to the SMC, costs will peak at $2.5 billion per annum (in today's dollars) in the mid-2060s when the last of those who accessed the scheme, currently aged in their 20s, begin to retire and qualify for the Age Pension.

These costs are borne by future taxpayers, either explicitly via an increase in taxes or implicitly via a reduction in government-provided services such as education or healthcare, the SMC said.

"We estimate the extra tax burden to peak at around $150 per taxpayer per annum in the 2060s, with those in their late 40s and early 50s having the highest tax burden," it said.

"Over the course of a lifetime, a person currently aged 20 could be expected to pay an additional $2900 in income taxes in today's dollars as a result of the COVID Early Release Scheme."

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said the financial toll of the scheme would cost both the people urged to withdraw their super and all Australian taxpayers for decades to come.

"In the early stages of the COVID pandemic, before government assistance kicked in with JobKeeper, many Australians were encouraged to sacrifice their retirement savings to support themselves," Schubert said.

"Tragically, that will now leave many people significantly poorer in retirement."

Schubert said those withdrawals will also cost the next generation of taxpayers in a case of fiscal long-COVID.

"These are the devastating consequences of schemes that break super's preservation rules," she said.

"People are left with far less money at retirement, and the next generation - our children and grandchildren - will have to pay higher taxes to pick up the bill for higher pension costs."

According to Roy Morgan, member satisfaction with superannuation funds has continued to increase, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This followed record-high satisfaction rates during the Early Release of the Super Scheme.

Read more: COVID-era Early Release of SuperSuper Members CouncilMisha SchubertRoy Morgan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds convene with assistant treasurer
Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds
SMC finds $38k nest egg boost for working mums
Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan
Super viewed as lifeboat by Aussies: Survey
Payday super protects most vulnerable: SMC
Super Members Council names chief executive
AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead
Women growing super faster than men: Research
Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

Editor's Choice

Iress loses key wealth executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:50PM
Amara Haqqani has quit the financial software and data firm after just six months as it struggles to lift profits.

Platinum plans turnaround, FUM dwindles

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Platinum Investment Management unveiled its turnaround strategy as funds under management (FUM) continue to suffer institutional investor outflows and negative returns.

'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
ASIC has secured sequestration orders against finfluencer Tyson Scholz, the self-proclaimed 'ASX Wolf,' effectively declaring him bankrupt.

Large-cap equity funds continue underperformance: SPIVA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Large-cap active equity fund managers turned in their second-worst year of underperformance as 77% failed to beat their benchmark, the latest SPIVA study shows.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach