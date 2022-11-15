Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Local wholesale lead appointed by Columbia Threadneedle

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 NOV 2022   12:50PM

Columbia Threadneedle has bolstered its local distribution efforts with the appointment of Chris King as head of wholesale, Australia.

Based in Sydney, King joined the global manager this month, overseeing the wholesale and intermediary business in Australia.

King is also charged with leading Columbia Threadneedle's growth into the Australian wholesale intermediary sector and strategising how the firm can make its mark in new segments of the market.

He joins from Pallas Capital where was head of wealth distribution since May this year. He is most widely known for his role as head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier which he held for nearly three years, as well as a further two years under Colonial First State Global Asset Management. He held a range of other roles at Colonial First State and also worked in business development for Aberdeen Asset Managers.

"We are excited Chris has joined Columbia Threadneedle, he is a strong leader with a passion for delivering on client needs," Columbia Threadneedle head of distribution, Australia and New Zealand Glen Giddings said.

"With over 20 years of experience in developing strong client relations across a wide range of strategies, I know his drive to deliver successful outcomes for clients will help us to build on and expand our business in the region."

The new appointment follows Columbia Threadneedle recently acquiring BMO Global Asset Management's Australian business.

