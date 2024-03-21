Newspaper icon
Listed companies drive economy's momentum: ABDO

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAR 2024   12:23PM

Australian companies continue to defy odds and beat analysts' expectations to help keep the economy on its resilience streak.

Perennial Partners lead portfolio manager Stephen Bruce, who presented at the Advisers Big Day Out (ABDO) Capital Cities in Sydney yesterday, spoke about the resilience of the local economy and better-than-expected performance of listed companies in the past 12 months.

The information technology sector turned in a solid return of 11% per annum, while discretionary companies, the banks and even REITs did well, he said. The mining sector, however, is the laggard.

While it may have fallen out of favour with some investors, Bruce sees a "good absolute value opportunity" in the resources sector.

"Our view is that the outlook for China and iron ore is better than the market - so resources are attractive," he said.

"In that environment. You want to invest in the iron ore stocks like BHP, Rio, and Fortescue. But in the absence of one of them being glaringly better than the others, why tie yourself in knots trying to pick one you're going to back? Why not just buy all three of them? So, that's what we've done."

This is to avoid idiosyncratic risk. Looking at the one-year forward valuation of the top 100 listed stocks, Bruce's analysis calculates it to be roughly 15x, which is about the long-term average.

Furthermore, he found that within the market "there is a significant valuation dispersion".

"Other things being equal, that means there's potentially more upside in the cheaper part of the market and some more risk in the more expensive part of the market should things not pan out as people expect," he said.

Citing an analysis by Macquarie, about 50% of companies reported earnings per share (EPS) as expected; 30% beat their EPS expectations and 20% missed it.

Sales and margins were also better than expected, while dividends paid were higher.

Overall, Bruce said that this was a "pretty good outcome" when it came to comparing how companies performed against expectations as opposed to whether or not earnings increased or decreased.

JB Hi-Fi, for example, is a category leader, has "brilliant execution, great business earnings" yet earnings were down 30% and its share price is at a record high.

One important element to be mindful of is that the driver of higher revenues is generally higher prices, not higher volumes, which he said can bring an element of concern.

"Companies have been complaining for a long time about rising costs," he said, adding that the while the cost pressures still exist they are easing.

Power and insurance costs remain stubborn, Bruce pointed out, while labour costs pressures are still evident but don't appear as strong.

"That all led to an increasing focus on cost control in businesses to support margins. So, more margins are holding up, the fact that [businesses] are doing it by starting to tighten the screws on costs has some kind of negative implications going forward," Bruce said.

Read more: ABDOStephen BruceAdvisers Big Day OutPerennial PartnersBHPFortescueMacquarie
Expert Feed

