Lift in financial services jobs

The broader job market is showing signs of recovery, particularly in the financial services industry, which recorded a 21% rise in hiring activity in the September quarter.

Overall, the job market rose by 15% mostly driven by the demand for casual employment, according to Sunsuper's latest job index.

New South Wales recorded the highest demand for workers in permanent roles (24.4%) and in contingent roles (27.3%).

Jobs growth in Victoria has improved since June, particularly in contingent work. The ACT recorded increased employment levels also in the areas of casual work, although overall demand is down 8% on a year-on-year comparison.

Sunsuper chief economist Brian Parker said the strongest demand was for professionals, rising 25.3% in the last three months.

Managers, clerical and administration have all seen larger increases for contingent vacancies than permanent opportunities, he said.

For the quarter, education and training roles were standouts, with job ads rising by 51.6%, albeit off a low base.

The healthcare industry rebounded strongly with demand for casuals and temps rising 22.6%, while permanent opportunities rose by just 2.6%.

"Although we've seen a strong recovery in permanent job opportunities this quarter, rising 12.6%, the stronger recovery was actually in contingent or casual work, which rose nearly 20%," said Parker.

"Also, the ratio of contingent job advertisements as a percentage of total advertisements is now 33.2%, the highest in the history of the Sunsuper Australian job index, which highlights employers' preference towards flexible staffing arrangements in uncertain times."