Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Lifespan welcomes markets veteran to investment committee

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 13 DEC 2022   12:14PM

The privately-owned financial advice network has appointed high profile financial markets veteran Jonathan Pain to the Lifespan Investment Committee.

Pain brings over 38 years of international investment experience and has led investment teams in London, Bahrain and Australia.

Based in Sydney, Pain is the director of JP Consulting, and regularly publishes a popular subscription-based report providing investment consulting services to several asset management firms.

Commenting on his appointment, Pain said he was looking forward to joining the committee and working with members to try and determine what financial markets might look like in the future, as well as  equipping advisers with products and portfolios to navigate them well.

Currently, Lifespan Investment Committee researches, reviews and approves the products that are offered to the more than 250 financial advisers in the Lifespan advice community.

It also manages the Lifespan MDA & Managed Portfolio Solution, as well as the six portfolios offered through Lifespan's direct investment platform, Lifespan Invest.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said the committee would be strengthened by Pain's deep experience and at times different way of viewing the world.

"Each Lifespan Investment Committee member has been chosen for their diverse background and specialist expertise to help ensure there is diversity in thinking and robust discussion at committee meetings, and ultimately a thoroughly debated approval decision," Ardino said.

"I look forward to Jonathan's contribution to these rich debates and his entertaining and well-researched perspective of the world and willingness to call things exactly as he sees them."

Read more: Jonathan PainEugene ArdinoLifespan Financial Planning
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis
Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution
Rate rise exposes adviser knowledge gap
Former ClearView executive in new role
Dramatic growth in non-aligned advisers: Research
Adviser population drops below 19,000
Lifespan appoints compliance lead
More advisers exit in June
Lifespan appoints investment expert
Adviser numbers fall below 20k

Editor's Choice

Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As part of its proposed acquisition plan, Perpetual Asset Management has welcomed Pendal Group non-executive directors Christopher Jones, Kathryn Matthews and Ben Heap to its board

Former Statewide Super executives charged

ANDREW MCKEAN
Two former senior Statewide Superannuation executives have appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates' Court charged with dishonesty offences.

JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
JPMorgan Asset Management has launched two active sustainable ETFs on the ASX.

Elanor unveils healthcare fund initiative

CHLOE WALKER
Elanor Investors Group has launched a recapitalisation of its $289 million Elanor HealthCare Real Estate Fund (EHREF) in partnership with an Asian-based institutional real estate investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.