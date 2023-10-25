Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Life insurance complaints drop 24%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 OCT 2023   11:45AM

The number of life insurance complaints may have declined 24% in the 2023 financial year, but policyholders continue to complain about claims-handling delays and insurers peddling misleading information.

According to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), the total number of complaints has fallen 24% year on year to 1468, largely due to the Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund or Youpla Group for misrepresenting the sale of funeral plans.

Isolating these cases, the reduction in life insurance complaints was only 7%. The time taken to resolve them took 107 days, down from AFCA's five-year average of 114 days.

Across products, income protection complaints had the lion's share of total complaints, clocking 523 complaints or 28% of the total.

Some 347 policyholders complained about term life policies (18%), while 210 complained about total and permanent disability products (11%).

Customers commonly complained about misleading product or service information, accounting for 19% of the total. Delays in claims handling complaints stood at 13%, while complaints about incorrect premiums made up 11%.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Many complainants concurred that insurers' service quality has deteriorated in the last year, decreasing by 31%.

AFCA issued a stern warning to life insurance firms, saying that many customers are "in a vulnerable situation because of bereavement or illness, and need certainty of an insurance decision and the income stream if the claim is successful".

"We urge insurers to review their claim handling practices and take steps to reduce the average time taken to make decisions about claims," AFCA said.

Another set of recently released AFCA data found that life insurers continue to be bombarded with customer complaints because of outdated legacy systems and poor administration practices.

One insurer continues to provide misleading information to non-English speaking customers despite being reprimanded by ASIC and AFCA.

In financial advice, investment and financial advice complaints rose 51% year on year to 4840.

Some 1726 related to bad advice from Dixon Advisory and 656 came from foreign exchange-related complaints for Best Leader Markets.

Stripping these out, there were 2458 investment and advice complaints, representing a total decrease of 23%. About 450 related to financial advice.

Read more: AFCAAboriginal Community Benefit FundASICAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityBest Leader MarketsDixon AdvisoryYoupla Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund, insurer admin issues draw AFCA complaints
ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback
Piper Alderman investigates second CFD class action
ASIC loses case against Diversa
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal
ASIC updates breach reporting rules
AAT overturns ASIC ban on investment guru
ANZ breached disclosure laws in 2015 raise: Court
ASIC cracks down on 11 SMSF auditors
BBY chief charged with aiding and abetting fraud

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.