Life insurance complaints drop 24%

The number of life insurance complaints may have declined 24% in the 2023 financial year, but policyholders continue to complain about claims-handling delays and insurers peddling misleading information.

According to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), the total number of complaints has fallen 24% year on year to 1468, largely due to the Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund or Youpla Group for misrepresenting the sale of funeral plans.

Isolating these cases, the reduction in life insurance complaints was only 7%. The time taken to resolve them took 107 days, down from AFCA's five-year average of 114 days.

Across products, income protection complaints had the lion's share of total complaints, clocking 523 complaints or 28% of the total.

Some 347 policyholders complained about term life policies (18%), while 210 complained about total and permanent disability products (11%).

Customers commonly complained about misleading product or service information, accounting for 19% of the total. Delays in claims handling complaints stood at 13%, while complaints about incorrect premiums made up 11%.

Many complainants concurred that insurers' service quality has deteriorated in the last year, decreasing by 31%.

AFCA issued a stern warning to life insurance firms, saying that many customers are "in a vulnerable situation because of bereavement or illness, and need certainty of an insurance decision and the income stream if the claim is successful".

"We urge insurers to review their claim handling practices and take steps to reduce the average time taken to make decisions about claims," AFCA said.

Another set of recently released AFCA data found that life insurers continue to be bombarded with customer complaints because of outdated legacy systems and poor administration practices.

One insurer continues to provide misleading information to non-English speaking customers despite being reprimanded by ASIC and AFCA.

In financial advice, investment and financial advice complaints rose 51% year on year to 4840.

Some 1726 related to bad advice from Dixon Advisory and 656 came from foreign exchange-related complaints for Best Leader Markets.

Stripping these out, there were 2458 investment and advice complaints, representing a total decrease of 23%. About 450 related to financial advice.