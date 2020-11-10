NEWS
Superannuation
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   12:10PM

The $13 billion superannuation fund has made changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.

As of November 1, LGIAsuper reduced its exposure to property, traditional bonds and international shares, and increased allocations to infrastructure, cash and Australian shares.

Also part of its strategic asset allocation, LGIAsuper is introducing a new asset class called "private capital", which will target higher-returning investments, and alter the mix of its alternative investments.

LGIAsuper chief investment officer Troy Rieck said lower allocations to property and international shares reflected market conditions and aimed to protect members from likely, continued volatility.

"We expect better returns from infrastructure investments in coming years compared to property and will be adding to our portfolio over time," he said.

"Current valuations also suggested rebalancing our share market portfolio in favour of domestic assets at the expense of our global portfolio, after a long period of being overweight in global shares."

LGIAsuper scored amber ratings for the performance of its MySuper Lifecycle Under 75 product in APRA's first iteration of the MySuper heatmap, released late last year.

Over a five-year period, LGIAsuper delivered net investment returns of 7.69% per year, but pitted against APRA's benchmark, the product underperformed by 0.46% p.a., while the 75 Plus product underperformed by 0.44% per annum.

Rieck said the super fund is committed to investing in financially successful community assets such as the Gold Coast Light Rail, Regional Livestock Exchanges and the North Queensland Gas Pipeline.

The fund recently increased its allocation to the Sunshine Coast Airport and is currently reviewing additional investments in Queensland.

"We are also working the assets harder, increasing the flexibility of the investment program and cutting investment fees, as every dollar we save in fees flows straight to members," Rieck said.

Expert Feed
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
