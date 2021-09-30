Lending curbs to impact housing market

The Reserve Bank of Australia has suggested it may shift policy to cool the property market in 2022, likely to result in homebuyers being able to borrow less.

BuyersBuyers co-founder Pete Wargent said that this time around the rules will mostly impact single income earners.

"When restrictions were introduced to cool the Australian housing market in 2017 the stated aim was clearly to quell the risks of too much interest-only lending, especially to investors, which had become very prevalent at that time," Wargent said.

"Those aims were achieved, and interest-only lending is no longer a systemic risk in Australia. And while investor credit growth is now clearly on the rise, we actually need landlords in the market right now, with rental vacancies away from the Sydney and Melbourne CBD areas as tight as we've ever seen them."

RiskWise chief executive Doron Peleg added that regulators are likely to aim to reduce debt-to-income ratios.

"There has been some low deposit lending through the first homebuyer stimulus and boom, but that's now largely washed through. So that leaves higher debt-to-income lending as the sector of the mortgage market most likely to be targeted by curbs in 2022," he said.

"In particular, regulators are taking a keen interest in lending at debt-to-income levels of above six times, which has been increasing since the third quarter of 2020. In plain English, borrowers might not be able to borrow as much next year, and those with single incomes will likely be the most impacted."

Peleg added that similar measures have been used in other markets, including the UK, and the results were mixed.

In the UK, there was a sharp increase in joint income borrowers, and a marked decline in first homebuyers on a single income.

"Debt-to-income caps would be likely to change the shape of the mortgage market, but while some lenders might reduce their volume of lending at higher multiples of income, others might step into the fold or increase mortgage sizes to compensate," he added.

"The benefits to financial stability are up for debate, but it's very likely that such a move would knock more first homebuyers and single income earners out of the market, at the expense of higher-income upgraders and joint income loan applicants."