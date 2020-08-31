NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Law firm summarises report AMP won't release
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   12:02PM

Maurice Blackburn, the firm acting for AMP sexual harassment victim Julia Szlakowski, has released a summary of the findings of AMP's investigation into the matter - which AMP said it would release but hasn't.

Despite announcing to the ASX two weeks ago that AMP would release the full report on Szlakowski's alleged harassment by former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari, the company is yet to do so.

The company has also refused to publicly release the seven-page complaint Szlakowski originally filed against Pahari in 2017.

Additionally, Maurice Blackburn said AMP has not cooperated with its requests to provide Szlakowski with all documents governing the investigation into her harassment matter, including the terms of reference for the investigations and communications between the independent lawyer - QC Andrew Burns - who conducted the investigation and AMP.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

AMP did release one paragraph from the conclusion off Burns' report and an apology from Pahari in the form of a press release last week.

"AMP did not notify Ms Szlakowski that the conclusion would be released," Maurice Blackburn principal Josh Bornstein said.

"It did not seek or obtain her consent. The apologies were not delivered to Ms Szlakowski personally. Apologising via a press release is not genuine. It appears to be nothing more than an empty PR gesture"

In response, Bornstein summarised the two pages of findings of Burns' investigation Szlakowski was handed by AMP after making her complaint.

The findings concluded Pahari did not ask Szlakowski personal questions about men she had dated, classifying Szlakowski's allegation that Pahari asked the age of the oldest man she had dated as "not harassment".

Burns found Pahari did not repeatedly ask Szlakowski to dance, but it concluded he did invite Szlakowski to go with him to a private club and found that while this was "not harassment" it was  also "inappropriate behaviour of a senior manager".

Bornstein said the report did confirm Pahari expressed he wished he had met Szlakowski three to five years earlier, used a homophobic slur in reference to a colleague and called Szlakowski "bitch". The document deemed these comments minor harassment.

The report found Pahari did give Szlakowski his personal credit card to buy drinks and did ask her to communicate with him on WhatsApp. It also found Pahari's friends made inappropriate comments to Szlakowski. The document deemed these incidents "not harassment" but acknowledged that as a manager Pahari should have ensured Szlakowski was not exposed to comments from his friends.

Pahari did pressure Szlakowski to stay in London and did offer to buy her a dress and shows and take her out, Bornstein said the AMP document admitted. This was allegedly confirmed in the AMP document as being harassment, with Pahari's behaviour described as "unwelcome" and "intimidating".

Also confirmed as harassment in the document was a joke Pahari made about his "limp dick" to Szlakowski. Bornstein said the AMP document referred to this harassment as "moderate" despite acknowledging that it was unwelcome, inappropriate conduct.

Finally, Bornstein said the AMP document concluded multiple calls and texts from Pahari to Szlakowski to check whether she could reschedule a flight and whether she had his credit card was not harassment.

Bornstein took particular issue with the fact that AMP lumped together Pahari asking to buy Szlakowski a dress and shoes and Pahari pressuring Szlakowski to stay in London as one incident of harassment. Bornstein argued these are actually two separate and serious incidents of harassment.

Bornstein also criticised the findings document as failing to consider the extended course of unwelcome sexual conduct, robbing incidents of their context. And, Bornstein pointed out, the document doesn't use the expression "sexual harassment" instead only "harassment" even when referring to sexual comments.

"The inconsistencies and deficiencies reflected in the findings document, together with the company's disingenuous spin raise many questions about what has transpired," Bornstein said.

"Those questions can only be answered by AMP coming clean and providing all of the documents that we have requested."

Read more: SzlakowskiAMPMaurice BlackburnJulia SzlakowskiBoe PahariJosh BornsteinQC Andrew BurnsASXAMP CapitalAMP Limited
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boe Pahari steps down
Embattled AMP sees wealth earnings dive
Another AMP worker recounts campaign of harassment
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
AMP does not treat advisers fairly: Poll
ASX reviewing CHESS replacement feedback
Law firm demands Pahari documents from AMP
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
Senior trio exit AMP Capital
Pahari sorry, victim calls for documents
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PJqnfZKK