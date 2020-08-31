Law firm summarises report AMP won't release

Maurice Blackburn, the firm acting for AMP sexual harassment victim Julia Szlakowski, has released a summary of the findings of AMP's investigation into the matter - which AMP said it would release but hasn't.

Despite announcing to the ASX two weeks ago that AMP would release the full report on Szlakowski's alleged harassment by former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari, the company is yet to do so.

The company has also refused to publicly release the seven-page complaint Szlakowski originally filed against Pahari in 2017.

Additionally, Maurice Blackburn said AMP has not cooperated with its requests to provide Szlakowski with all documents governing the investigation into her harassment matter, including the terms of reference for the investigations and communications between the independent lawyer - QC Andrew Burns - who conducted the investigation and AMP.

AMP did release one paragraph from the conclusion off Burns' report and an apology from Pahari in the form of a press release last week.

"AMP did not notify Ms Szlakowski that the conclusion would be released," Maurice Blackburn principal Josh Bornstein said.

"It did not seek or obtain her consent. The apologies were not delivered to Ms Szlakowski personally. Apologising via a press release is not genuine. It appears to be nothing more than an empty PR gesture"

In response, Bornstein summarised the two pages of findings of Burns' investigation Szlakowski was handed by AMP after making her complaint.

The findings concluded Pahari did not ask Szlakowski personal questions about men she had dated, classifying Szlakowski's allegation that Pahari asked the age of the oldest man she had dated as "not harassment".

Burns found Pahari did not repeatedly ask Szlakowski to dance, but it concluded he did invite Szlakowski to go with him to a private club and found that while this was "not harassment" it was also "inappropriate behaviour of a senior manager".

Bornstein said the report did confirm Pahari expressed he wished he had met Szlakowski three to five years earlier, used a homophobic slur in reference to a colleague and called Szlakowski "bitch". The document deemed these comments minor harassment.

The report found Pahari did give Szlakowski his personal credit card to buy drinks and did ask her to communicate with him on WhatsApp. It also found Pahari's friends made inappropriate comments to Szlakowski. The document deemed these incidents "not harassment" but acknowledged that as a manager Pahari should have ensured Szlakowski was not exposed to comments from his friends.

Pahari did pressure Szlakowski to stay in London and did offer to buy her a dress and shows and take her out, Bornstein said the AMP document admitted. This was allegedly confirmed in the AMP document as being harassment, with Pahari's behaviour described as "unwelcome" and "intimidating".

Also confirmed as harassment in the document was a joke Pahari made about his "limp dick" to Szlakowski. Bornstein said the AMP document referred to this harassment as "moderate" despite acknowledging that it was unwelcome, inappropriate conduct.

Finally, Bornstein said the AMP document concluded multiple calls and texts from Pahari to Szlakowski to check whether she could reschedule a flight and whether she had his credit card was not harassment.

Bornstein took particular issue with the fact that AMP lumped together Pahari asking to buy Szlakowski a dress and shoes and Pahari pressuring Szlakowski to stay in London as one incident of harassment. Bornstein argued these are actually two separate and serious incidents of harassment.

Bornstein also criticised the findings document as failing to consider the extended course of unwelcome sexual conduct, robbing incidents of their context. And, Bornstein pointed out, the document doesn't use the expression "sexual harassment" instead only "harassment" even when referring to sexual comments.

"The inconsistencies and deficiencies reflected in the findings document, together with the company's disingenuous spin raise many questions about what has transpired," Bornstein said.

"Those questions can only be answered by AMP coming clean and providing all of the documents that we have requested."