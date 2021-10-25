Law firm adds financial services partner

Corrs Chambers Westgarth has appointed a new partner in financial services regulatory specialist Steven Rice.

Rice joined the Corrs Financial Services Group team earlier this month, based in Sydney.

He specialises in financial services, financial markets, anti-money laundering, prudential and general corporate regulation.

He has previously advised retail and investment banks, fund managers and corporate advisers, both in Australia and overseas.

"With continued regulatory focus on the financial services sector, Steven is a great addition to our busy FSG team. I am delighted to welcome him to the partnership," Corrs chief executive Gavin MacLaren said.

Also commenting, Corrs head of FSG, Robert Clarke said: "I am pleased to welcome Steven to the FSG team."

"The depth and breadth of his experience will be highly valuable and relevant to our clients across the financial services industry."