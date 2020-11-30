Land tax favourable over stamp duty: Survey

An annual land tax is a preferable replacement for stamp duty, according to a survey by Finder.

Of the 40 experts and economists surveyed by Finder found nine in 10 were in favour of the proposed ditching of stamp duty.

In November, the NSW state government announced it will lead the way on tax reform with its plan to make stamp duty optional, granting homeowners the ability to pay an annual land tax instead.

The proposal follows the release of the NSW Review of Federal Financial Relations, also known as the Thodey report, earlier this year, which found a land tax would be more efficient and equitable than transfer duty.

Of the 2.8 million properties in NSW in 2018-19, less than 200,000 owners contributed to the funding of essential services via transfer duty, and only one in 20 helped pay for the schools, roads and other services that add value to all properties, the report found.

Insights manager at Finder Graham Cooke said stamp duty can be a dealbreaker for those looking to relocate, and this can impact property demand and supply.

"Buying a home in Australia is already an expensive affair and stamp duty makes it more so. It effectively raises the bottom rung of the housing ladder, burdens buyers with a huge up-front tax and inhibits the flow of property sales," Cooke said.

"In an ideal market, you buy when you can afford to and you sell when you want to. Stamp duty forces first-time buyers to save up for longer, and prevents current owners from upselling."

Cooke said removing stamp duty may result in a short-term boost to property prices.

"Axing the tax now also means buyers who are currently saving can get more bang for their buck," he said.

This comes after the Retirement Income Review found homeowners are given preferential treatment in retirement, and those who own their home are likely to have a come comfortable retirement.