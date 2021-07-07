KLP divests Israeli-linked settlement firms

Norway's largest pension fund KLP has offloaded 16 companies that operate in banking, construction, infrastructure and telecommunications in Israel connected to occupying Palestinian territory.

The pension fund announced on June 5 that following failed attempts to engage with the companies, which resulted in no response, it has excluded them from its portfolio.

As of June 2021, some of the companies KLP no longer holds are Alstom, Bank Hapoalim, Motorola Solutions, Israel Discount Bank, Cellcom Israel and Paz Oil.

Overall, their total assets add up to about $43 million (NOK275m).

"Our assessment is that there is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies will contribute to human rights violations in war and conflict situations through their connection to the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This is anchored in the rules on occupation in the Hague Regulations and the Fourth Geneva Convention," KLP senior analyst Kiran Aziz said.

Following a thorough assessment prompted by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights publishing a list of companies with activities related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, KLP was forced to take action.

"KLP has clear expectations for companies we are invested in and these extractions are made based on diligence. In addition, the precautionary principle is at the heart of the UN's guiding principles for business and human rights," the pension fund said.

The banks, in particular, finance housing construction and contribute to the development, expansion or maintenance of the settlements, Aziz commented.

"Construction companies are excluded due to their deliveries of materials and infrastructure. The exclusion of the telecommunications companies is done because communication services are considered a basic infrastructure for modern societies," she said.

KLP has already excluded the Myanmar-linked company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone across its investments.