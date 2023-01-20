Newspaper icon
KKR halts REIT withdrawals

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:48PM

KKR & Co. has slowed down investor withdrawals from its US$1.6 billion KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (KREST) following a high volume of redemption requests.

The halt strengthens views that REITs are in hot water following last month's withdrawal restrictions from Blackstone and Starwood Capital. 

KKR explained this month it received redemption requests greater than 5% of its net asset value (NAV).

It reported investors pulled out US$79.3 million, equating to 62% of what they had requested.

It added KREST received repurchase requests of US$128 million, or 8.1%, of the fund's aggregate NAV as of 31 December 2022.

"Within KREST, we are balancing providing access to private real estate, which is an illiquid asset class, with the recognition and understanding that the optionality for a level of regular liquidity is an important feature for KREST shareholders," it told shareholders.

KKR added amid an uncertain market environment, KREST delivered an 8.32% net total return for 2022 while generating an annualised net distribution rate of 5.13% as of 31 December 2022.

Editor's Choice

Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A Treasury spokesperson has indicated when industry can expect the release of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report, while also confirming the government has not scrapped super tax concessions.

Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian government has cracked down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims.

Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
While the risk of recession is high, its likely to be avoided down under, according to AMP head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver.

Expert Feed

