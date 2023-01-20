KKR halts REIT withdrawals

KKR halts REIT withdrawalsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023 12:48PM
KKR & Co. has slowed down investor withdrawals from its US$1.6 billion KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (KREST) following a high volume of redemption requests.
The halt strengthens views that REITs are in hot water following last month's withdrawal restrictions from Blackstone and Starwood Capital.
KKR explained this month it received redemption requests greater than 5% of its net asset value (NAV).
It reported investors pulled out US$79.3 million, equating to 62% of what they had requested.
It added KREST received repurchase requests of US$128 million, or 8.1%, of the fund's aggregate NAV as of 31 December 2022.
"Within KREST, we are balancing providing access to private real estate, which is an illiquid asset class, with the recognition and understanding that the optionality for a level of regular liquidity is an important feature for KREST shareholders," it told shareholders.
KKR added amid an uncertain market environment, KREST delivered an 8.32% net total return for 2022 while generating an annualised net distribution rate of 5.13% as of 31 December 2022.
